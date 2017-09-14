Recent trade mark applications filed by Taylor Swift, for some
of her song lyrics and for album and song titles, have attracted
media attention.
The singer has recently applied, in the USA, to register the
marks "REPUTATION" (the title of her forthcoming new
album), "LOOK WHAT YOU MADE ME DO" (the name of her new
single, evidently a retort to her many celebrity enemies) and
"THE OLD TAYLOR CAN'T COME TO THE PHONE RIGHT NOW" (a
lyric from the new single). The themes of image re-branding and
reputation seem rather fitting in a trade mark context.
Despite being publicly branded a "snake" last year, it
seems Swift has not opted to register this (less than flattering)
moniker.
The names of songs or albums are closer to conventional notions
of what can be protected as a trade mark, since they are the names
of commercially marketed products. However, the idea that a song
lyric could be a trade mark is quite interesting (or, at least,
slightly unusual!)
This is not the first time the pop-star has sought to register
her lyrics as trade marks. She has previously registered the lyrics
"THIS SICK BEAT", "AND I'LL WRITE YOUR
NAME", "NICE TO MEET YOU. WHERE YOU BEEN?",
"COULD SHOW YOU INCREDIBLE THINGS" and "CAUSE WE
NEVER GO OUT OF STYLE".
For the one part, this could reveal a rather savvy approach to
intellectual property. In most jurisdictions, it will be difficult
to establish copyright in short phrases or single words.
This being so, if Swift wishes to prevent other artists copying her
lyrics (or titles), then making use of trade mark law could be a
clever move. It would, however, be interesting to see the stance a
court would take were Swift to allege that another singer's use
of these lyrics infringed her trade mark registrations. Contrary to
the apparent misconceptions of some, trade mark registrations will
not provide Swift with absolute monopolies over the
phrases.
As the linked article below mentions, Swift has been accused of
attacking freedom of speech by seeking to register such phrases.
However, there are limits to the rights that Swift will obtain
through these applications/registrations. The singer will not be
able to prevent all uses of the words/phrases in
every setting. For example, in the scenario where a
different singer used Swift's registered lyrics in their own
songs, there would likely be questions as to whether or not that
other singer was using the lyrics in a 'trade mark' manner.
If not, establishing trade mark infringement would be
difficult.
In any event, it is likely that Swift's primary motivation
for seeking to register her lyrics/titles is to ensure her own
ability to use the phrases on branded merchandise, and to prevent
others from doing so on unauthorised products. Indeed, the singer
has sought to protect these marks in relation to a wide range of
products. Whilst some have criticised Swift's proactive
approach to trade marks, such as her past efforts to prevent fans
from selling homemade, unofficial merchandise, her actions seem to
make good business sense.
Pop star Taylor Swift has begun another round of trademark
applications, to coincide with the upcoming release of her album
"Reputation".
