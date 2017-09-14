Seyfarth Synopsis: The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals recently
confirmed that ERISA preempts state insurance law bans on
discretionary clauses for self-funded ERISA plans.
The Ninth Circuit has weighed into the national debate over
discretionary clauses in ERISA plans, holding that ERISA preempts a
state-law ban on discretionary clauses for self-funded disability
plans, but not for fully-insured plans. Williby v. Aetna Life
Ins. Co., No. 15-56394, Aug. 15, 2019 (9th Cir.).
In Williby, an employee of The Boeing Company sought
disability benefits. Boeing provided its employees with a
self-funded short-term disability program, administered by Aetna.
The plan included a so-called discretionary clause, providing Aetna
with "full discretionary authority to determine all questions
that may arise," including determination of benefits
eligibility and scope. Discretionary clauses effectively make an
administrator's determinations subject to a higher standard of
review (abuse of discretion), rather than a de novo
review.
The employee sought short-term disability benefits, which Aetna
granted in part but denied in part. The employee then sued,
accusing Aetna of wrongful denial. The trial court reviewed
Aetna's determination de novo, finding in part that
Cal. Ins. Code § 10110.6 — a ban on discretionary
clauses in life or disability insurance — prohibited
application of a more stringent standard of review. The trial court
then held that plaintiff was entitled to more benefits than what
Aetna had originally granted. Aetna appealed.
The Ninth Circuit reversed and remanded. The Court ruled that
ERISA preempted § 10110.6, as applied to the self-funded plan
at issue. The Ninth Circuit focused its analysis on the difference
between a fully-insured and a self-funded benefit plan. The Court
held that there "is a simple, bright-line rule: if a plan is
insured, a State may regulate it indirectly through regulation of
its insurer and its insurer's insurance contracts; if the plan
is uninsured, the State may not regulate it. . . . Thus, for a
self-funded disability plan like Boeing's, the saving clause
does not apply, and state insurance regulations operating on such a
self-funded plan are preempted."
The Court then held that, because § 10110.6 was preempted,
Aetna's decisions were entitled to an abuse of discretion
standard, and remanded for further proceedings.
Thus, while the national battle over the force of state
discretionary clause bans continues to be fought, self-funded plans
in the Ninth Circuit can point to Williby as setting a
clear and bright line limit on the interplay of state insurance
regulations and ERISA. In the coming years, we expect to see many
more cases presenting ERISA preemption issues in the near future,
as it remains a very hot-button and heavily litigated issue. Stay
tuned to this blog for further updates.
