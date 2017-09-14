On Wednesday, in a lawsuit brought by student-athletes claiming
that the value of their scholarships was anti-competitively capped
by NCAA rules, the student-athletes sought approval of nearly $45
million in attorneys' fees, expenses and costs for class
counsel. The request comes on the heels of a $209 million
settlement reached between the athletes, the NCAA, and 11 major
athletic conferences in March after extensive discovery and
settlement negotiations in the litigation. The settlement would
compensate tens of thousands of Division I college athletes who
played men's or women's basketball or bowl subdivision
football who received traditional sports scholarships rather than a
new version that covers the full cost of attending school.
The request seeks approximately $41.7 million in fees (or 20% of
the common fund), close to $3.2 million in costs and expenses,
along with $20,000 each as an award to the four named plaintiffs,
which includes former West Virginia University running back Shawne
Alston among others. Athletes covered by the settlement who played
their sport for four years will receive an average of $6,000. This
amount is down from the plaintiffs' initial estimate of $6,800,
but Wednesday's filing said that since the settlement was
reached, "many additional schools are paying or have stated an
intent to" provide cost-of-attendance-based scholarships. As a
result, "the number of class members eligible to receive
payment has grown significantly."
The student-athletes argued that the fee request is reasonable
given the Ninth Circuit's 25 percent standard, and "could
even be considered a below-market request." In support of the
$45 million fee request, Wednesday's filing details the risks
faced by plaintiffs' counsel in not receiving compensation in
pursuing the matter, the millions of dollars of expenses incurred
in taking and responding to discovery in the case, the efficiency
with which the case was litigated, and the extensiveness and
complexity of the settlement negotiations. The student-athletes
also highlighted the exceptional result for the class achieved by
their counsel, noting that if the Court were to grant the request,
class members would receive approximately 50% of their damages,
"a result almost never achieved in large, complex antitrust
cases."
A final approval hearing on the settlement is set for November
17.
The case is In re: National Collegiate Athletic Association
Athletic Grant-in-Aid Cap Antitrust Litigation, 4:14-md-02541,
in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California,
Oakland Division.
