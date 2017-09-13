At least once a week we get a call from a client inquiring about
the status of the new salary threshold overtime regulations. We
have an update, and the news is good for employers!
By way of background, on May 23, 2016, the U.S. Department of
Labor (DOL) announced its final rule (Rule) to increase the
threshold salary requirements for exemptions from overtime
entitlement under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). We
previously discussed the DOL's Rule
here. In short, the Rule more than doubled the salary threshold
(from $455 per week to $913 per week) for professional,
administrative and executive employees to qualify as exempt from
the FLSA's overtime requirements, and it increased the salary
requirement for exempt highly compensated individuals from $100,000
to $122,148, thereby entitling millions of additional employees to
overtime pay under the FLSA at a significant cost to employers,
particularly small businesses and not-for-profit organizations.
The Rule was enjoined on Nov. 22, 2016, just days before it was
scheduled to go into effect on Dec. 1, 2016. Two groups of
plaintiffs – one composed of 55+ businesses and the other
composed of 21 states – challenged the Rule on various
grounds, including that the drastic increase in salary requirements
effectively overtook the rest of the statute and wrongly required
the reclassification of certain employees who were performing bona
fide executive, administrative and/or professional duties and thus
were rightfully categorized as exempt from overtime. Judge Amos
Mazzant of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of
Texas granted the injunction.
Prior to the issuance of the preliminary injunction, the
plaintiffs also filed an expedited motion for summary judgment to
have the Rule deemed unlawful. And here is our first update –
on Aug. 31, 2017, the district court granted the plaintiffs'
motion for summary judgment, holding that the Rule was not
"based on a permissible construction" of the FLSA because
"[b]y raising the salary level in this manner, the Department
effectively eliminates a consideration of whether an employee
performs 'bona fide executive, administrative, or professional
capacity' duties." State of Nevada et al. v. United
States Department of Labor et al., E.D. Tex. Case No.
4:16-cv-00731, Dkt. No. 99, p. 16-17, Aug. 31, 2017. The district
court left open, however, the issue of whether any
increase of the current salary thresholds would be permissible,
such as an increase that more closely tracked inflation rates or
continued to encompass a fairly small subset of employees. Instead,
the court limited its order to the facts of the case before it,
wherein the increase more than doubled the salary threshold in a
way that went beyond its original purpose to "screen out the
obviously nonexempt employees." Id. at 15.
As employers may recall, the Texas AFL-CIO (Union) had filed a
motion in December 2016 to intervene in the lawsuit. Second update
– on Aug. 31, 2017, the court also denied the Union's
motion to intervene, finding that the motion to intervene was not
timely and the Union did not have a legally protectable interest in
the matter, thereby ending the Union's ability to participate
in the lawsuit.
As employers may also recall, the DOL had initially filed an
interlocutory appeal of the preliminary injunction on the same day
the injunction was issued, an appeal that was set for hearing on
Oct. 3, 2017. And thus, our third and final update – in light
of the court's Aug. 31 decision, the DOL has voluntarily
withdrawn its pending appeal on the grounds that it is now moot.
While interesting, the DOL's decision to withdraw its appeal is
not necessarily surprising, given the switch in administration and
its prior announcement that it was reconsidering the Rule and
looking for alternatives. Importantly, such alternatives still may
include increases of the current salary thresholds, albeit less
drastic increases.
It appears that the DOL is currently considering all these
issues, as in late July 2017 it posted a request for information
and public comment regarding the current overtime exemptions.
Although the current administration's timeline for addressing
these issues remains unclear, with these three recent updates,
employers can rest easy that the prior Rule will not go into
effect. In other words, business as usual ... until further
notice.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals recently became the second federal appeals court this year to hold that an employer's rule prohibiting recording in the workplace violates the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA).
The use of social media sites, like LinkedIn, can be a helpful tool to reach a customer base. But a recent district court case out of Minnesota exemplifies the need to ensure that LinkedIn usage complies with the user's employment agreement.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).