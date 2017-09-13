On August 22, 2017, the U.S. District Court for the District of
Columbia issued its decision in the American Association of Retired
Persons, Inc.'s (AARP) challenge to the wellness program
regulations issued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity
Commission (EEOC) in 2016 relating to the incentives allowable for
participation in an employee health program under the Americans
with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the Genetic Information
Nondiscrimination Act of 2008 (GINA). The court held that the EEOC
did not provide a reasonable explanation as to why the incentive
limit of 30 percent of the cost of coverage rendered an employee
health program voluntary rather than involuntary, but left the
regulations in place for the time being.
By way of background, the
EEOC issued regulations in 2016 that it stated were intended to
harmonize the ADA and GINA requirements that participation in an
employee health program be voluntary with the wellness program
regulations under the Health Insurance Portability and
Accountability Act (HIPAA). The EEOC regulations generally became
effective January 1, 2017, and provide that an employee health
program will be considered voluntary if the incentives offered to
the employee to disclose ADA- and GINA-protected information do not
exceed 30 percent of the cost of employee-only coverage.
In its October of 2016 lawsuit, the AARP asserted that the 30
percent incentive limit in the EEOC regulations was inconsistent
with the requirement that employee health programs be voluntary
under the ADA and GINA. Specifically, the AARP asserted that
employees who could not afford health coverage without the
incentive would be "forced to disclose their protected
information when they otherwise would choose not to do so,"
making participation in the program involuntary.
In its opinion, the court stated that the EEOC failed to offer a
reasonable explanation to support its decision to use a 30 percent
incentive limit, as the EEOC did not include "any concrete
data, studies, or analysis that would support any particular
incentive level as the threshold" for a program to be
considered voluntary or involuntary. The court noted that while the
EEOC stated that its intent in choosing the 30 percent incentive
limit was to reconcile the provisions of the ADA, GINA, and HIPAA,
the court was not convinced because the incentive limit is applied
differently under HIPAA than it is under the EEOC regulations in
two main respects: (1) the HIPAA incentive limit applies only to
health contingent wellness programs (i.e., where the incentive is
available only upon completion of an activity or a specified
outcome), not participation-only wellness programs, while the EEOC
regulations apply the incentive limit to all wellness or employee
health programs (whether health contingent or participation only);
and (2) the HIPAA limit is measured on the total cost of coverage,
including family coverage, while the limit under the EEOC
regulations is measured on employee-only coverage.
Although the court found in favor of the AARP, it did not vacate
or invalidate the EEOC regulations; rather, it remanded the EEOC
regulations back to the EEOC for further consideration. Thus, while
the EEOC reconsiders the incentive limit and the meaning of
"voluntary" under the ADA and GINA, the limits put in
place by the EEOC regulations remain in effect. Employers are thus
in the curious situation of attempting to comply with incentive
limits that will likely be revised by the issuing agency.
Employers may want to keep a close eye on any future
developments but in the interim can continue to comply with the
EEOC regulations as currently drafted. Because the court provided
neither a carrot nor a stick to spur the EEOC into action, there is
no telling when or if the EEOC will issue any future guidance on
the issue.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
