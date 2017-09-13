In 2011, the National Parks Conservation Association sued EPA
for failure to enforce the regional haze requirements of the Clean
Air Act. EPA and the NPCA settled in 2012, establishing a
schedule by when SIPs or FIPs had to be promulgated. The only
state remaining is Texas. After several extensions, EPA is
required to approve a SIP or promulgate a FIP by September 9,
2017. You can hear the clock ticking.
On August 18, EPA moved unilaterally to extend the deadline to
December 31, 2018. The basis for the motion?
"policy changes legitimately instituted by the new
administration led to a breakthrough in the relationship between
EPA and Texas," and that, through that new relationship, the
Governor of Texas has made a "firm commitment" to
"bring the full weight and resources of the State of Texas to
bear" on the development of an approvable state implementation
plan.
This is not the sort of significant change in circumstance that
would warrant relief.
In other words, the cooperative federalism tango requires two
willing parties — the federal government and the state
involved. As the Court noted, Texas's statutory obligation was
in effect in 2007 and EPA informed Texas of its failure to comply
with the SIP requirements in 2009. "Texas has had ample
time to develop, submit, and negotiate a compliant" SIP.
It takes two to tango.
