A Texas-based company settled charges that it acted as a commodity
pool operator ("CPO") without registering with the
CFTC.
In a recent Order, the CFTC said that W Resources, LLC
("W Resources") operated several funds for the purchase
of oil and gas assets and commodity options, in order to hedge the
financial exposure of those assets. The CFTC alleged that in doing
so, W Resources acted and continues to act as a CPO despite never
registering with the Commission in that capacity. The CFTC also
noted that W Resources never filed a notice of exemption with the
National Futures Association or applied for any relevant exemptive
relief from the registration requirements. As a result, the CFTC
charged W Resources with violating
CEA Section 4m(1).
To settle the charges, W Resources agreed to (i) pay a $150,000
penalty, and (ii) carry all existing positions in commodity
exemptions to expiration, unless it registers with the CFTC or is
granted other exemptive relief.
Commentary / Bob Zwirb
The settling respondent here is an exploration company that
drills multiple wells in the Williston Basin with other major oil
exploration firms. According to the CFTC, it also operates funds
"to purchase oil and gas assets and to hedge the exposure
related to certain of those oil assets with the purchase of
commodity interests." At first glance, it is not an obvious
candidate for being regarded as an operator of commodity pools. The
only inkling comes from a reference in the Order that W Resources
"solicited, accepted and/or received funds from
investors on behalf of [such funds] to purchase
oil and gas assets, including non-operated working interests in oil
drilling wells, and to trade commodity options to hedge its
resulting financial exposure" (emphasis added).
If the investors were outside members of the public, then W
Resources was acting as a CPO. By contrast, if they were all
company insiders, or business partners in a joint venture type of
energy operation, then the opposite result would be warranted for
they would not be the kind of investors that the CFTC commodity
pool rules were intended to protect. Their capacity, however, is
not identified here, so we have no way of knowing. It would be
important to know why the CFTC thinks these were commodity pools
run by a CPO. Both the Order and CFTC Press Release here are so
terse that they are uninformative. As a result, it is not clear why
this exploration company came within the agency's Part 4
jurisdiction. At a minimum, public communications from a government
regulator should present all the facts relevant to a charge.
Commentary / Steven Lofchie
Requiring the company to hold positions until expiration is a
questionable penalty. Doesn't that hurt the investors in the
fund? Why not at least permit unwinding transactions?
