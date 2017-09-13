On August 24, 2017, the New York State Department of Financial
Services ("DFS") instituted enforcement proceedings against a
Pakistani bank seeking a $630 million civil penalty for alleged
anti-money laundering ("AML") violations. The DFS
described the AML, Bank Secrecy Act ("BSA") and economic
sanctions compliance function of the bank as "dangerously
weak."
According to the DFS Notice of Hearing and Statement of Charges,
the New York branch of Habib Bank (the "Bank") committed
various compliance violations and failed to remedy "severe
deficiencies" despite written agreements with the DFS and the
Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. In a 2016 exam
and related investigation, the DFS noted significant deficiencies
in the Bank's customer due diligence program. The DFS explained
that these deficiencies were of particular concern because the Bank
counted the largest private bank in Saudi Arabia, which had alleged
ties to terrorism financing, as "one of its largest U.S.
dollar clearing accounts."
The DFS noted, among other violations, deficiencies with the
Bank's (i) screening of "SWIFT payment messages" and
other transaction-monitoring processes and practices, (ii)
assignment of customer risk ratings, and (iii) maintenance of a
"good guys" list, which allegedly allowed for more than
$250 million in transactions to pass through the Bank without
requisite screening. The DFS charged the Bank with 53 separate
violations of law, regulations, orders and consent agreements in
connection with its alleged misconduct.
An initial hearing is scheduled for September 27, 2017. The Bank
has indicated that it intends to challenge the enforcement action
and surrender its DFS banking license.
Commentary / Joseph V. Moreno
This enforcement action emphasizes a considerable flexing of
DFS's muscles, and illustrates the exposure of New
York-regulated financial institutions. The Notice of Hearing and
Statement of Charges focuses not only on individual AML/BSA and
economic sanctions violations, but on broad and longstanding
compliance deficiencies at the Bank. The Bank had years to remedy
these deficiencies with DFS and the Federal Reserve. By failing to
do so, the Bank stands to lose its only U.S. branch which it has
operated for nearly forty years. Financial institutions subject to
DFS authority should be mindful of the power and scope of its
regulatory authority.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
