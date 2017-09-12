We're used to seeing off-the-clock cases for minimum wage
and overtime, but at times such claims aren't available, such
as when the employees are paid well above the minimum wage and
either do not work overtime or are paid for it. In most states, and
under the FLSA, such claims are really ones for breach of contract
rather than for wage and hour violations. The question then arises
whether such contract claims, ones that employees worked off the
clock but received minimum wage and overtime, can be asserted on a
class-wide basis.
This was the issue in Hopkins v. U.S. Bancorp., Case No. 1:16-cv-552 (S.D. Ohio
Aug. 17, 2017). In that case, the employee sought to bring
class-wide claims on the basis that he and others were not paid for
all hours worked. He premised his claim upon the breach of an oral
contract in which he claimed he was told orally in a job interview
that he would make about $15 per hour plus benefits. What made the
case dangerous was not the amount of wages, which was relatively
small (and, frankly, somewhat weak), but the plaintiff's effort
to bolster that claim by wrapping a class action claim around it on
behalf of thousands of other workers.
The district court found countless problems with these
allegations. First, the promise was too vague to enforce,
particularly the notion of unspecified benefits. It also noted,
based on materials submitted, that the employee had actually been
paid above that amount during his employment and that, in any case,
his offer describing his compensation explicitly stated that it did
not "create a contract of employment."
The court noted problems from a class perspective as well. As
the alleged conversation during his job interview involved a single
manager and was oral, the claims were highly individualized and
could not be extrapolated across the putative class. As the court
noted, the "finder of fact would have to determine for each
individual class member whether a similar conversation was had with
an authority figure . . . and what promises were or were not made
with regards to each person."
Accordingly, the court dismissed the complaint in its
entirety.
While the result in Hopkins is positive, it reflects
attempts by plaintiffs' counsel to broaden the reach of already
lucrative wage and hour cases with new or expanded theories.
Fortunately, in this instance, the court was willing to dispose of
the claims at an early stage.
The Bottom Line: Casting an off-the-clock case
as one for breach of a contract to pay wages may have problems on
an individual basis, and such a case makes poor fodder for class or
collective action litigation.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
