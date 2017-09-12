A broad look at the U.S. labor relations landscape shows it is a
mixed bag for labor groups at the moment. In its just-released
annual poll tracking public support for labor unions, Gallup data indicates support
for unions is growing.
According to Gallup: "In the U.S., 61 percent of adults say
they approve of labor unions, the highest percentage since the 65
percent approval recorded in 2003. The current labor union approval
is up five percentage points from last year and is 13 points above
the all-time low found in 2009." While approval is still way
down from the 70 percent average unions enjoyed in the 1930s, it
appears to be on the upswing. However, nearly half of those polled
(46 percent) indicated they believe that unions will only become
weaker in terms of clout in the future. Union membership numbers
seem to support that belief.
Notwithstanding the Gallup data, unions are having a tough time
gaining and retaining new members. Indeed, U.S. private sector union
membership reached an all-time low of 6.4 percent, and unions
continue to suffer high profile election losses, such as at
Nissan in Mississippi earlier this year. Employers desiring to
remain union-free nevertheless must remain vigilant, as the
National Labor Relations Board continues to issue decisions
that make it easier for unions to organize workforces (e.g.,
micro-unit rulings, etc.). Thus, while unions likely will never see
membership numbers close to what they saw decades ago, they remain
a force of which companies need to be cognizant.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
