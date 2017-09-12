On Aug. 17, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
issued guidance in connection with financial information that may
be omitted on draft registration statements. These measures are the
latest in the SEC's efforts to facilitate capital formation and
make the process of registering an offering simpler for issuers.
Under the new policy, any issuer may omit both interim and annual
financial information from draft registration statements, to the
extent that the issuer "reasonably believes" the omitted
financial information will not be required when the registration
statement is publicly filed and made available.
Under Section 71003 of the Fixing America's Surface
Transportation Act (FAST Act), an emerging growth company may omit
from its filed registration statements, annual and interim
financial information that relates to a historical period that the
issuer reasonably believes will not be required to be included at
the time of the contemplated offering. For instance, emerging
growth companies are required to submit two years of audited
financial statements in a registration statement for an initial
public offering. If an emerging growth company that has a
calendar-year fiscal year submits a draft registration statement in
November 2017 and reasonably believes it will commence its offering
in April 2018 (which will require 2017 financial information), the
issuer may omit its 2015 annual financial information, since it
will be submitting annual financial information for 2016 and 2017
instead. Additionally, interim financial information for 2016 and
2017 would not have to be submitted, because the audited annual
financial information would be complete. However, if the filing
took place in January 2018, while audited annual financial
information would not be required to be submitted for 2015, interim
financial information would need to be provided for 2017 (because
no audited financials would yet exist for 2017).
Section 71003 of the FAST Act relief is not available to issuers
other than emerging growth companies, but under the new staff
policy issued on Aug. 17, an issuer that is not an emerging growth
company may omit from its draft registration statements, interim
and annual financial information that it reasonably believes it
will not be required to present separately at the time it files its
registration statement publicly. For example, if a non-emerging
growth company submits a draft registration statement in November
2017 and reasonably believes it will first publicly file in April
2018, the issuer may omit its audited 2014 annual financial
information and interim financial information related to 2016 and
2017, because this information will be included in the audited
annual financial statements for 2015, 2016 and 2017.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
Clarissa Coleman is a partner in the Litigation Department at the global law firm K&L Gates LLP. She has acted for several organisations that have been investigated for misconduct, so knows more than most about the importance of ethics in business.
Co-investment is a major topic in the private equity industry these days. General partners of private equity funds are faced with more and more demand from investors for co-investment opportunities or, at a minimum, ...
Delaware has recently revised its Limited Liability Company Act, its Revised Uniform Partnership Act, and its Revised Uniform Limited Partnership Act to address concerns raised by the Delaware Chancery Court opinion in Obeid v. Hogan.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).