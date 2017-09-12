U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced
that starting Oct. 1, all foreign nationals who have submitted
employment-based adjustment of status applications will now be
required to undergo a personal interview at the USCIS office with
jurisdiction over their place of residence.
USCIS has had a long-standing policy going back several decades
of waiving in-person interviews for most applicants, as the agency
recognized that employer-sponsored green card applicants posed few
security risks. The reinstatement of the interview requirement will
almost certainly result in additional and significant delays in
processing applications for permanent residence. This will be
particularly true in large immigration offices such as New York,
Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago and Houston, where staffing of
immigration examiners is limited and their time is already taken up
with conducting interviews for marriage-based family immigration
cases. Unfortunately, the interviews will also require the presence
of all family members, often during the school year, and it will
require waiting periods of possibly many hours at USCIS offices for
cases to be called. We will provide counsel for representation at
the interviews and will help prepare the adjustment of status
applicants for the questions likely to be asked.
The agency also plans to require interviews for other types of
cases in the future. USCIS has not yet specified which case types
would be affected, but this may include interviews in connection
with change of nonimmigrant status filings — a change which
will add an enormous number of cases to the USCIS's already
lengthy interview queues.
We are skeptical that this policy will result in the Trump
administration's stated goals of increasing fraud detection and
identifying security threats, given that employment-based
applicants for permanent residence will by this stage in the
immigration process have undergone a litany of both background
checks and face-to-face consular interviews when applying for
initial visas. In any event, immigrant visa processing for
permanent residence at a U.S. consulate in the applicant's home
country (rather than applying for a green card through the
adjustment of status process in the U.S.) may become a more
attractive option, as it may prove to be a quicker path to
permanent residence than the revamped adjustment of status
process.
We will monitor the implementation of this policy change and
will advise you further as more details become known.
Trump Administration Planning Cuts to J-1 Visa Programs
The Wall Street Journal reports that the Trump
administration is considering major reductions in J-1 cultural
exchange programs, including the elimination of the popular J-1
trainee and intern programs. Trainees are foreign nationals who
come to the United States for up to 18 months to gain exposure to
U.S. culture and to receive training in U.S. business practices in
their chosen occupational field. They must have a postsecondary,
foreign degree or professional certificate, and at least one year
of prior related work experience acquired abroad. Alternatively,
trainees must have acquired five years of work experience abroad in
their occupational field. Internship programs are designed to allow
foreign college and university students or recent graduates to come
to the United States to gain exposure to U.S. culture and to
receive hands-on experience in U.S. business practices in their
chosen occupational field. To qualify, interns must be currently
enrolled in a foreign postsecondary school or must have graduated
from such an institution no more than 12 months prior to the
exchange-visitor program start date. J-1 internship programs cannot
exceed 12 months in length.
No official decisions on the elimination of these J-1 programs
have yet been announced. In addition, it is not clear whether the
Trump administration will seek to eliminate these programs without
opportunity for public input or whether it will propose eliminating
these programs through a formal regulation followed by a period of
public comment. We will continue to monitor the situation and
provide updates as they become available.
