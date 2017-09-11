In the most recent updates to the AARP v. EEOC wellness
case (AARP v. EEOC, D.D.C., No.
1:16-cv-02113), the District Court for the District of Columbia has
ordered the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission
("EEOC") to review the wellness regulations related to
the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act ("GINA")
and the Americans with Disabilities Act ("ADA") with
respect to the amount of incentives that an employer may provide
under a wellness program.
The ADA and GINA both permit the collection of certain health
information by an employer so long as the disclosure is
"voluntary." However, neither the ADA nor GINA provides a
definition of what is considered "voluntary." In May of
2016, the ADA and GINA wellness regulations were finalized and
provide, in relevant part, that a wellness program can offer
incentives or penalties of up to 30% of the cost of self-only
coverage.
AARP filed suit on behalf of its members, alleging that such an
incentive rendered wellness programs "involuntary." AARP
argued that employees who wanted to keep certain medical
information private would be unfairly coerced into disclosing the
information when faced with an increase in their monthly premium
payments of up to 30%. In December of 2016, the Court denied
AARP's motion for a preliminary injunction to halt
applicability of the wellness regulations, which took effect
January 1, 2017.
However, on August 22, 2017, the District Court granted summary
judgment to AARP. The Court found that there was no clear basis for
the EEOC's assertion that the 30% incentive limit was
consistent with the "voluntary" requirements of ADA and
GINA. It noted that the EEOC did not consider any relevant factors
in determining that a 30% cap on incentives meant that such
programs were voluntary. The Court accordingly ordered the EEOC to
reexamine its decision on the incentive level permitted under the
ADA and GINA, without vacating the rules entirely.
Most recently, on August 30, 2017, AARP filed a motion to block
the EEOC regulations for wellness programs starting in 2018. The
motion requests that the Court either (1) vacate the rules,
effective for 2018 or (2) issue an injunction, barring enforcement
of the existing ADA and GINA wellness regulations, effective
January 1, 2018. The EEOC has until September 11, 2017 to respond
to this motion.
As employers put the finishing touches on their wellness
programs for 2018, they may want to be mindful of the incentive
amounts, considering that changes may be forthcoming.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals recently became the second federal appeals court this year to hold that an employer's rule prohibiting recording in the workplace violates the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA).
The use of social media sites, like LinkedIn, can be a helpful tool to reach a customer base. But a recent district court case out of Minnesota exemplifies the need to ensure that LinkedIn usage complies with the user's employment agreement.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).