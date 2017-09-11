A court in London recently upheld an arbitral award in the face
of claims that the arbitral panel failed to consider several
coverage defenses one party asserted during the proceedings. The
arbitration arose from a dispute between contractors relating to
the construction of a power station in Kabul, Afghanistan.
The prime contractor ("JV") engaged Symbion Power LLC
("Symbion"), which in turn engaged Venco Imtiaz
Construction Co. ("Venco") as a sub-contractor. JV and
Symbion participated in an arbitration in 2012 ("prior
arbitration") which preceded the current arbitration between
Venco and Symbion in 2013. The arbitral panel issued an award in
Venco's favor in July 2016. This opinion arises from
Symbion's challenges to the arbitral award on the grounds that
the arbitral panel failed to address two coverage defenses
outright, and failed to address all essential parts of two other
coverage defenses. The court addressed in turn each of the four
defenses Symbion alleges were not adequately addressed by the
arbitral panel.
First, Symbion alleged a defense that the court referred to as
the "conclusive evidence" defense. Symbion argued
Venco's case was based on invoices and POs it treated as
conclusive evidence of the amount due to Venco, but Symbion
disputed that these documents were conclusive. The court
concluded this was not actual an issue that arose, and, further,
the panel did not treat the invoices and POs as conclusive
evidence, so they could not have "failed' to deal with the
defense.
Second, Symbion asserted a defense that Venco failed to meet its
burden of proof. However the argument was framed in the
arbitration, and the court held the defense was addressed by the
panel, which decided against Symbion.
Third, Symbion argued that the panel was bound by the findings
in the prior arbitration. The court noted the collateral estoppel
issue was not one the panel needed to address because it had fallen
away. But if the issue was still in play, it was not
reasonably arguable and there would be no substantial injustice had
the panel not dealt with it.
Fourth, Symbion alleged the prior arbitration award was binding
or persuasive as to value, and as to proof and evidence. The court
found this defense was repetitive of the collateral estoppel
defense, and rejected the defense for similar reasons.
Finally, the court admonished one of the arbitrators for
inappropriate ex parte conduct with Symbion, the party that
appointed him. The Symbion-appointed arbitrator e-mailed Symbion at
the outset of the proceedings to complain about the third, neutral
arbitrator, with the express condition that Symbion not use the
complaint in any of its arbitral submissions. While the
episode was not dispositive to any issues in the court's
review, it sharply criticized such conduct as inappropriate. , Case No. HT-2016-000211 (Royal Court of Justice Mar.
10, 2017).
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
