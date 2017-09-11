U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced
the expansion of mandatory in-person interviewing of applicants for
lawful permanent residence. In its
public announcement, USCIS notes that this change complies with
the March 6, 2017
Executive Order 13780, "Protecting the Nation From Foreign
Terrorist Entry Into the United States." That order also
imposed the travel ban against all refugees and against nationals
of six Muslim-majority countries.
Previously, immigrants whose employers sponsored their green
cards were normally not required to attend an interview when
adjusting from a nonimmigrant status to lawful permanent residence.
The change also affects some relatives of asylees and refugees.
USCIS announced that it will begin phasing in the interview
requirement on October 1, 2017. Anyone who has a pending
application for adjustment of status could receive notice to appear
at a mandatory interview at a local USCIS Field Office. USCIS also
plans further, unspecified "incremental expansion" of the
interview requirement to other benefit types besides lawful
permanent resident cards. USCIS explained that it will handle the
increase in workload "through enhancements in training and
technology as well as transitions in some aspects of case
management."
In another change of policy impacting green card applicants,
USCIS has begun denying the applications for advance parole of
green card applicants who travel abroad while the advance parole
application is pending. Previously, intending immigrants with an
existing approved advance parole document or with a valid H-1B or
L-1 visa were able to travel internationally without forfeiting a
pending advance parole application. This change will effectively
ground intending immigrants who rely on the advance parole document
for travel and re-entry to the U.S. unless they have some other
basis for travel. In order to avoid any gaps in travel
authorization, permanent resident applicants must either remain in
the U.S. for the entire time the advance parole application is
pending (approximately four to five months currently) or obtain an
H-1B or L-1 visa, if that is an option. It remains unclear whether
USCIS will deny these advance parole applications uniformly or
sporadically.
Bottom Line
The new interviewing policy will very likely lengthen the
employment-based green card process and could also slow down
decisions in other cases by decreasing the availability of USCIS
officers and availability of interviews for others.
The reinterpretation of rules for advance parole applications
can effectively limit green card applicants from traveling abroad
during much of the time their adjustment of status applications are
pending, unless they have some other basis for travel like a
previously approved advance parole or L-1/H-1B visa. If your
company is sponsoring foreign workers for green cards and they
frequently travel overseas for work, it is important to evaluate
the effect of the change in advance parole policy and take any
steps to ensure that the employees have the necessary documentation
to support their continued travel. If an intending immigrant does
not have proper documentation to return to the U.S., they would be
refused admission by U.S. Customs and returned overseas.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
