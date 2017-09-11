With the appeal of the overtime injunction in federal court now
over, employers and trade associations now need to focus on the
overtime do-over that is underway at the U.S. Department of Labor
(DOL). More specifically, comments in response to the DOL's
request for information (RFI) regarding potential changes to the
salary and duties tests for the white-collar regulations under the
federal Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) are due no later than
Monday, September 25.
Here is a recap of the major developments in the overtime
saga:
The DOL promulgated
proposed regulations in 2016 that would have more than doubled
the minimum salary requirement for the major white-collar
exemptions under the FLSA from $455 per week to $913 per week.
Annualized, that would have been an increase in the salary
threshold from $23,660 per year to $47,476 per year.
As a result of these court decisions, the FLSA regulations that
were effective prior to December 1, 2016, still remain in effect.
However,
the DOL also published a detailed RFI in the Federal Register
on July 26, 2017, in which it asked several questions seeking input
regarding the appropriate salary level (or levels) and the duties
tests for the white-collar exemptions. The deadline to submit
comments is September 25, 2017.
As of September 7, 2017, more than 124,000 comments had been
submitted in response to the RFI, the large majority of which are
identical or nearly identical short statements encouraging the DOL
to implement the $47,476 annualized salary level that was struck
down by the federal court. These submissions are likely the result
of an effort by organized labor to hinder the business
community's efforts against implementation of the revised rule.
Thus, it is especially important that trade associations, employer
groups, and individual employers also make their voices heard by
submitting comments.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals recently became the second federal appeals court this year to hold that an employer's rule prohibiting recording in the workplace violates the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA).
The use of social media sites, like LinkedIn, can be a helpful tool to reach a customer base. But a recent district court case out of Minnesota exemplifies the need to ensure that LinkedIn usage complies with the user's employment agreement.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).