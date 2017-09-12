The Eleventh Circuit ruled in Schweitzer v. Comenity
Bank that a consumer can verbally revoke consent to be called
on her cell phone using an automatic telephone dialing system
"in the morning and during the work day." As a result,
the district court improperly granted summary judgment to the bank
because a jury could find the consumer had partially revoked her
consent to be called "in the morning" and "during
the work day" during a phone call from the defendant.
In this case, alleging more than 200 autodialed calls in
violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the defendant
bank argued the TCPA does not permit partial revocations of
consent, contending that "the only effective revocations are
unequivocal requests for no further communications
whatsoever." The Eleventh Circuit disagreed.
"In law, as in life, consent need not be an all-or-nothing
proposition," the Court explained in the unanimous decision.
"We think it logical that a consumer's power under the
TCPA to completely withdraw consent and thereby stop all future
automated calls encompasses the power to partially withdraw consent
and stop calls during certain times."
The panel relied on Osorio v. State Farm Bank, in which
the Eleventh Circuit held that, "absent a contractual
restriction to the contrary, the TCPA allows a consumer to orally
revoke her consent to receive automated calls." The Court
further noted that "[w]e reasoned in Osorio that,
based upon statutory silence regarding the means for providing or
revoking consent, we could infer that Congress intended for the
TCPA to incorporate the common-law understanding of consent, which
generally allows for oral revocation ... . Moreover, we explained
that 'allowing consent to be revoked orally is consistent with
the government interest articulated in the legislative history'
of the TCPA — namely, enabling the recipient of incessant and
unwanted calls to 'tell ... the autodialers to simply stop
calling.'"
In this case involving a credit card application where the
plaintiff provided her cellular phone number to the bank, "[a]
jury could certainly find that Ms. Schweitzer — like the
protagonist of a recent hit song — was too equivocal,"
the Court wrote, invoking the Carly Rae Jepsen hit song "Call
Me Maybe", "but we do not think that the lack of
specificity is fatal to her claim of partial revocation."
This ruling involving a phone number provided on a credit card
application should be read in conjunction with the recent decision
from the Second Circuit in Reyes v. Lincoln Automotive
Financial Services, which involved a contractual provision
granting the right to place calls to a telephone number. In
Reyes, the court ruled that "the TCPA does not permit
a party who agrees to be contacted as part of a bargained-for
exchange to unilaterally revoke that consent, and we decline to
read such a provision into the act." More discussion on
Reyes can be found
