In a unanimous vote, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
(CPSC) eliminated third-party testing for compliance with
CPSC's phthalates prohibitions for seven plastics. The
Commission decided that these plastics with specified additives do
not contain concentrations above 0.1% of the phthalates prohibited
in children's toys and child care articles.
Phthalates are sometimes used in children's products as
plasticizers, which work to soften plastic components. The Consumer
Product Safety Improvement Act of 2008 (CPSIA) prohibits the
manufacture for sale, offer for sale, distribution in commerce, or
importation into the United States of any children's toy or
child care article that contains concentrations above 0.1% of
specified phthalates. Children's toys and child care articles
subject to these restrictions are required to satisfy third-party
compliance testing before the items can enter the stream of
commerce.
The rule approved by CPSC, which will go into effect on
September 29, 2017, establishes that the following plastics with
specified additives do not contain statutorily prohibited
phthalates in concentrations above 0.1%, and third-party testing is
therefore not necessary to ensure compliance with the CPSIA:
Polypropylene (PP)
Polyethylene (PE)
General Purpose Polystyrene
(GPPS)
Medium-Impact Polystyrene (MIPS)
High-Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)
Super High-Impact Polystyrene
(SHIPS)
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
(ABS)
Children's toys and child care articles containing
concentrations of more than 0.1% of six prohibited phthalates will
continue to be regulated under the CPSIA; however, this decision
will significantly reduce the burden of third-party testing and
certification for companies that manufacture, sell, or distribute
children's products. Click here for more
information regarding CPSC's phthalate requirements.
Because of the generality of this update, the information
provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should
not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular
situations.
