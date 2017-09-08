In Nidec Motor Co. v. Zhongshan Broad Ocean Motor Co.,
No. 16-2321 (Fed. Cir. Aug. 22, 2017), the Federal Circuit affirmed
the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's (PTAB's) decision that
claims directed to a low-noise HVAC system were invalid as obvious.
In doing so, Judges Dyk and Wallach issued a concurring opinion
calling into question the PTAB's view that the joinder
provision of 35 U.S.C. § 315(c) allows a petitioner to add
time-barred new issues to its own timely-filed inter partes review.
The judges also questioned whether the PTAB may properly achieve
uniformity in its decisions by expanding its panels, adding judges
to the panels in the hope that those judges will tip the balance
toward a different result than the original panel. For more
information on this case, tune in to our
Federal Circuit IP Blog.
