Yesterday, Judge Amos Mazzant, a federal judge based in Texas,
issued an order invalidating
the Obama-era overtime rule that would have made more than 4
million additional workers eligible to earn overtime.
By way of background, in 2014, President Obama directed the
Department of Labor to modernize and streamline the existing
overtime regulations for executive, administrative and professional
employees. Following an extensive rulemaking and comment period
(during which the DOL received more than 293,000 comments), a new
final rule was issued on May 23, 2016. The new overtime rule, which
was slated to go into effect on December 1, 2016, would have raised
the salary-level test for executive, administrative, and
professional workers from $455 per week ($23,660 annually) to $913
per week ($47,476 annually). Several states and businesses filed
suit, challenging the new overtime rule. In November, Judge Mazzant
issued a nationwide injunction preventing the new overtime rule
from going into effect while he considered the challenges to the
rule.
In yesterday's order, Judge Mazzant found that the DOL
exceeded its authority when it more than doubled the minimum amount
under the salary-level test. The Fair Labor Standards Act provides
that "any employee employed in a bona fide executive,
administrative, or professional capacity ... as such terms are
defined and delimited from time to time by regulations of the
Secretary [of Labor]" shall be exempt from minimum wage and
overtime requirements. The judge agreed that Congress empowered the
DOL to define what constitutes "a bona fide executive,
administrative, or professional capacity," but he found that
Congress intended for that determination to be made based on job
duties, and not based on salary alone. Judge Mazzant found that the
DOL was not prohibited from establishing a salary-level test, but
he ruled that exempt status cannot be based on salary-level only.
The judge found that the salary-level test in the current overtime
rule (circa 2004) is low enough that it serves as a floor to screen
out obviously non-exempt workers, making an analysis of duties in
such cases unnecessary. The salary-level test in the new overtime
rule, however, would render entire categories of previously exempt
workers nonexempt, regardless of what their job duties are. This,
Judge Mazzant ruled, exceeded the DOL's authority, and he
struck down the new rule.
The future of the overtime rule has been uncertain ever since
Judge Mazzant issued his injunction back in November. As a
candidate, Donald Trump indicated that he was open to making
changes to the new rule. In July, the Trump-administration DOL
defended its authority to set a salary-level test, but backed away
from the $913 per week figure set by the Obama-era DOL, and instead
issued
a new Request for Information with the intention of further
revising the rule. The comment period for the Request for
Information is open through September 25, 2017.
Judge Mazzant's order does not have any immediate effect for
employers. The 2004 overtime rule continues to remain in effect.
We'll all be eagerly awaiting further developments from the DOL
on additional rulemaking on overtime.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
