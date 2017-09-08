On the heels of a
major election loss at Nissan in Canton, Mississippi, the
United Auto Workers (UAW) union has shifted focus to another car
manufacturer in which it has no current foothold: Tesla. The UAW
has been attempting to unionize workers at Tesla's since the
beginning of this year, but it has been unsuccessful in garnering
enough interest to petition a vote.
So what do you do if you are the UAW and you can't win over
the employees? File charges against the
company with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), of
course, alleging the employer is unlawfully coercing employees to
oppose the union.
The UAW and three employees filed NLRB charges in April against
Tesla alleging the company has unlawfully "interrogated"
employees about union activity and prevented union leafleting on
the company's premises. The NLRB investigated and believes
there may be some merit to the claims; the board issued a formal complaint against the
company on Aug. 31.
Tesla issued the following statement vehemently denying the
charges:
"As we approach Labor Day weekend, there's a certain
irony in just how far the UAW has strayed from the original mission
of the American labor movement, which once advocated so nobly for
the rights of workers and is the reason we recognize this important
holiday. Faced with declining membership, an overwhelming loss at a
Nissan plant earlier this month, corruption charges that were
recently leveled against union leaders who misused UAW funds, and
failure to gain traction with our employees, it's no surprise
the union is feeling pressured to continue its publicity campaign
against Tesla. For seven years, the UAW has used every tool in its
playbook: misleading and outright false communications, unsolicited
and unwelcomed visits to the homes of our employees, attempts to
discredit Tesla publicly in the media, and now another tactic that
has been used in every union campaign since the beginning of time
– baseless [unfair labor practice] filings that are meant
only to generate headlines. These allegations, which have been
filed by the same contingent of union organizers who have been so
outspoken with media, are entirely without merit. We will obviously
be responding as part of the NLRB process."
Very interesting development heading into Labor Day weekend.
We'll track this case and keep you updated.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals recently became the second federal appeals court this year to hold that an employer's rule prohibiting recording in the workplace violates the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA).
The use of social media sites, like LinkedIn, can be a helpful tool to reach a customer base. But a recent district court case out of Minnesota exemplifies the need to ensure that LinkedIn usage complies with the user's employment agreement.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).