PTABWatch Takeaway: Claims that recite
the term "means" may trigger the
means-plus-function presumption under pre-AIA 35 U.S.C. § 112
¶ 6 (Section 112(f) of the AIA), but the presumption can be
overcome where: (1) the means term itself recites
structure; (2) that structure is "common parlance" to
those of ordinary skill in the art; and (3) the claim does not
recite any function for the means term to perform.
As reproduced below, claim 1 of the '875 patent recites a
method for delivering audio and/or visual files from a server to a
"wireless device means":
A method of wirelessly delivering
over the air one or more digital audio and/or visual files from one
or more servers to one or more wireless device
means comprising: ...transmitting to said
wireless device means said compressed
audio and/or visual files wirelessly over the air, with or without
an Internet network.
'875 Patent, claim 1 (emphasis added).
During the IPR proceeding, Skky, the assignee of the '875
Patent, had argued that the claim term "wireless device
means" was a means-plus-function term pursuant to Section
112 ¶ 6. Id. at 5.
The PTAB disagreed, however, finding that "wireless
device means" did not invoke Section 112 ¶ 6,
because "'wireless device' is not purely
functional language, but rather language that denotes
structure." Skky, slip op. at 4-5. Using its broader
construction (which did not invoke Section 112 ¶ 6), the PTAB
canceled claim 1 as being obvious over the prior art or record.
On Appeal
Appellant Skky argued that the presence of
"means" in "wireless device
means" invokes Section 112 ¶ 6, where the related
function of the "wireless device means" is
"to request, wirelessly receive, and process a compressed
audio and/or visual file." Skky, slip op. at 8.
Appellee MindGeek countered that "wireless device
means" does not invoke § 112 ¶ 6 because the
clause in which it appears does not describe any corresponding
function, and instead denotes structure. Id.
The Federal Circuit agreed with MindGeek. Importantly, the
Skky court enumerated several bases for how to overcome a
Section 112 ¶ 6 means-plus-function presumption:
Although the term uses the word
"means" and so triggers a presumption, [1] the
full term recites structure, not functionality; [2] the claims do
not recite a function or functions for the wireless device means to
perform, and [3] "wireless device" is "used in
common parlance . . . to designate structure."
Skky, slip op. at 8.
Based on its reasoning, the court affirmed the PTAB's
decision canceling the challenged claims, including claim 1, as
unpatentable over the prior art, finding that "wireless
device means" is not a means-plus-function term under
§ 112 ¶ 6. Skky, slip op. at 8-9.
Practice note: The court's reasoning
provides useful insights for practitioners seeking to overcome a
means-plus-function presumption and for those looking for guidance
on how a future court may make Section 112 ¶ 6 (Section 112(f)
of the AIA) determinations for patent claims that use the term
"means."
The Skky decision falls within the body of law
regarding "rebutting" a means-plus-function presumption,
although the Skky court chose not to use that specific
language.
