On June 27, the United States Supreme Court granted
certiorari in Cyan, Inc. v. Beaver County Employees
Retirement Fund, et al. (15-1439) to address the apparent
conflict between the anti-removal language found in the Securities
Act of 1933 and the language of the Securities Litigation Uniform
Standards Act (SLUSA) which sought to preempt state securities
claims and provide federal court jurisdiction over securities class
actions. This matter, which will be heard in the upcoming
Supreme Court term starting in October 2017, may bring long awaited
clarity regarding the appropriate jurisdiction for Securities Act
claims.
Background
While the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 provides for exclusive
federal court jurisdiction, the Securities Act of 1933 includes a
concurrent jurisdiction (or anti-removal) provision.1
This allowed plaintiffs to avoid the heightened pleading
requirements and other hurdles of federal court by bringing
Securities Act claims in state court. It also created significant
uncertainty and the potential for defendants to face simultaneous
litigation in both federal and state courts.
In 1998, Congress passed SLUSA which sought to curb abuses of
the state court system and preempted state law with respect to
securities class actions. SLUSA prohibits "covered class
actions," defined as suits brought on behalf of more than 50
shareholders, alleging fraud in connection with the purchase or
sale of covered securities under state law.2 SLUSA
includes an exception to concurrent state and federal jurisdiction
over Securities Act cases for covered class actions identified in
Section 77p and provides for the removability of such cases to
federal court.3
Following the passage of SLUSA, district courts have issued
conflicting decisions on the removability of suits alleging only
violations of the Securities Act, and state courts have been
divided over whether they retain subject matter jurisdiction over
such cases.
In the only appellate decision (either state or federal) to
address the issue, the California Court of Appeal concluded that
the SLUSA exception to concurrent jurisdiction is limited and that
in the circumstances of the case before it removal to federal court
was not appropriate.4 The Supreme Court declined review
in Luther, and federal appeals courts have not had
opportunity to weigh in on the issue as decisions remanding to
state court are generally not appealable. As a result, litigants
have long awaited clarification. The Supreme Court's
grant of certiorari in Cyan will be an
opportunity for the Supreme Court to provide this much needed
guidance.
Cyan, Inc. v. Beaver County Employees Retirement
Fund
In April 2014, plaintiffs filed suit in California state court
alleging violations of Section 11 of the Securities Act. Cyan
moved for judgment on the pleadings, arguing that SLUSA precludes
state court jurisdiction over class actions alleging violations of
the Securities Act. The California state court denied the motion,
relying on the decision in Luther.
Cyan moved for a writ of certiorari arguing that the
lower court erred both by violating "basic norms of statutory
interpretation" and in ignoring the express purpose of SLUSA,
which sought to curb abusive class actions and prevent the
circumvention of the Reform Act with state court actions. After an
invitation from the Court, the Solicitor General of the United
States filed an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to grant
certiorari to provide clarity and ensure uniformity on the
issue.
The Cyan case will be heard in the Supreme Court's
October 2017 term, and its decision may have important economic
implications for companies who now face the possibility of suit in
both state and federal court for claims under the Securities
Act.
