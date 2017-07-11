The valuation profession has gone through many changes since the
introduction of fair value measurements, and the development of a
new credential will help unify the valuation profession. The Certified in Entity and Intangible
Valuations" (CEIV")
Credential is for professionals performing fair value measurements
of entities and intangible assets for financial reporting purposes.
The Credential is the result of the efforts of a Fair Value
Infrastructure Quality Initiative and has been established through
the joint efforts of the American Society of Appraisers (ASA), the
American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the
Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).
Watch: Paul Barnes, Managing Director and
Global Leader of Duff & Phelps'
Valuation Advisory Services, discusses the pathway to the
credential:
The Mandatory Performance Framework
Underlying the CEIV credential is a Mandatory
Performance Framework (MPF) for valuations and Application
guidance for the MPF (Application) which were created to provide a
consistent framework for determining how much valuation work to do
and how to document the work performed in estimating fair value.
The MPF and Application are required to be applied by CEIV
credential holders and considered a best practice for non-CEIV
valuation professionals.
The Credential and MPF were developed in response to regulators
that encouraged the valuation profession to collaborate and
coordinate their efforts to establish unified qualifications,
training, accreditation and oversight of individuals conducting
fair value measurements for financial reporting. Compliance with
the MPF will enhance consistency and transparency in the
performance of fair value measurements for the benefit of the
public interest, and will continue to ensure the quality of
valuations for financial reporting.
Our Role
Duff & Phelps managing directors were involved in the fair
value quality initiative (FVQI) in the establishment of the
MPF.
