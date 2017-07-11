Lack of Written Support Brews Trouble for Coffee Adaptor Claims

Addressing the issue of written description, the US Court of
Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed an International Trade
Commission (ITC) decision finding that a patent for a coffee
machine adaptor assembly lacked written support for its claims.
Adrian Rivera, et al. v. International Trade Commission, et
al., Case No. 16-1841 (Fed. Cir., May 23, 2017) (Linn, J).
Rivera's patent described an adaptor system that allowed
automatic coffee brewers that were intended for cup-shaped filter
cartridges to also use "pods," defined in the
specification as water-permeable packages containing ground coffee.
Every embodiment described in the patent showed the problem of
incompatibility between the two systems being solved by adapting a
cup-shaped receptacle system to accept coffee-containing pods.
After seven years of prosecution, however, the claims had dropped
any reference to a pod or pod adaptor, and more broadly claimed a
brewer with a container adapted to hold brewing material. Four
months after issuance, Rivera filed a complaint with the ITC
against Solofill, which imported cup-shaped beverage capsules with
a mesh filter to accept loose coffee grounds. The ITC concluded
that the patent was not infringed and was invalid for a lack of
written description. Rivera appealed.
Although Rivera's definition of "pod" was broad,
the Federal Circuit agreed that it did not cover "a container
. . . adapted to hold brewing material" because every
described embodiment had the pod and container as separate
components. In fact, the distinct separation of those arguments
permeated the patent and created exactly the problem that the
Rivera adaptor intended to solve. Therefore, even Rivera's
broad description of a pod could not encompass the accused
receptacle, which had added a filter to effectively make the
container also a pod. Rivera's description of an adaptor for a
sealed, coffee-containing pod could not support an undisclosed
configuration that eliminated the pod—a fundamental component
of the system—through integration.
Rivera argued that the knowledge of a person of ordinary skill
in the art could overcome the deficiencies in the written
description because the person of skill would recognize the need
for some kind of filter, know that filters existed, understand that
the patent did not exclude filters and therefore understand that
the written description included filters. The Federal Circuit
rejected this argument, noting that the written description inquiry
focuses on "the four corners of the specification." The
person of skill's knowledge can only be used to inform what is
in the specification, not fill gaps with new, or even obvious,
limitations. Just because a person of skill would have understood
that a filter could be added does not mean that such a person would
have understood that Rivera had possession of such an integrated
system.
