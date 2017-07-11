No En Banc Resolution On Whether Patent Right Is Public Right

In a 10–2 decision that included two concurrences and two
dissents, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit denied a
patent owner's petition to hear part of its appeal en
banc in order to resolve whether a patent right is a public
right. Cascades Projection LLC v. Epson America, Inc.,
Case No. 17-1517; -1518 (Fed. Cir., May 11, 2017) (per
curiam) (Newman, J, concurring) (Dyk, J, concurring, joined by
Prost, CJ, and Hughes, J) (O'Malley, J, dissenting) (Reyna, J,
dissenting).
In its petition for an en banc hearing, Cascades
Projection argued that a patent right is not a public right and
that therefore an administrative agency such as the US Patent and
Trademark Office (PTO) cannot lawfully revoke a patent right,
because doing so amounts to the exercise of judicial power. Cascade
requested that the Federal Circuit initially hear part of its
appeal en banc to resolve whether a patent right is a
public right. Although the Court declined the petition to initially
hear this issue en banc, Judges Newman and Dyk filed
concurrences, and Judges O'Malley and Reyna filed dissents,
providing some insight into this decision.
Judge Newman concurred in the denial, noting that a patent right
is a property right with the attributes of personal property under
35 USC § 261. Newman identified the real issue in this
case as "whether the statutory scheme created by the America
Invents Act, in which the [Patent] Office is given an enlarged
opportunity to correct its errors in granting a patent, with its
decision subject to review by the Federal Circuit, meets the
constitutional requirements of due process in disposition of
property." She concluded that the matter should be resolved
only after full opportunity for panel consideration.
In his concurrence, Judge Dyk, joined by Chief Judge Prost and
Judge Hughes, addressed the application of the 2015 Federal Circuit
decision in MCM Portfolio v. Hewlett-Packard (IP Update, Vol. 19, No. 1), to the present petition.
Judge Dyk noted that MCM—which held that
adjudication of patent rights by the PTO in an inter
partes review does not conflict with Article III of the
Constitution—was correctly decided. The concurrence noted
that MCM was consistent with Federal Circuit and Supreme
Court of the United States precedent; the Supreme Court has
repeatedly recognized that patent rights are public rights flowing
from congressional legislation and that such public rights may be
adjudicated by an administrative agency.
In dissent, Judge O'Malley argued that the issue of whether
patent rights are public rights warrants consideration en
banc because the issue is complex and could have far-reaching
consequences. Citing the 1898 Supreme Court decision in
McCormick Harvesting Mach. C. v. Aultman, O'Malley
indicated that MCM may be at odds with long-standing
Supreme Court precedent suggesting that the PTO does not have the
authority to invalidate issued patents through IPR proceedings and
that Article III adjudication is required.
Also in dissent, Judge Reyna argued that the state of the
current law compels en banc review. Reyna included a
detailed account of the initial drafting of the Patent Clause (US
Const. Art. I, § 8, cl. 8), including an examination of
patents as property rights, and a detailed account of relevant case
law. In his case law analysis, Reyna pointed out that the Federal
Circuit has twice considered McCormick and twice declined
to follow it for two distinct reasons, creating a conflict that
compels en banc review. Reyna emphasized that
Cascades' petition raises important issues of both separation
of powers and the private-versus-public right distinction as it
relates to patents, both of which require the Court to review the
IPR process in the context of the constitutional role of Article
III courts.
Practice Note: On June 12, 2017, the Supreme
Court granted certiorari in Oil States Energy
Services, LLC v. Greene's Energy Group, LLC (IP
Update, current issue) and therefore will address essentially
this same issue, notwithstanding the PTO's urging the Supreme
Court not to do so.
