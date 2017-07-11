A recent
survey from the credit score company FICO has some interesting
numbers on the prevalence of cyber insurance in the US.
50% of US companies have no cyber insurance.
74% of US healthcare companies have no cyber insurance.
27% of US companies say they have no future plans to acquire
cyber insurance.
Today, you can expect the more traditional types of business
insurance, such as E&O insurance, to not cover cyber incidents,
such as data breaches. And the recent
WannaCry ransomware attack shows how vulnerable companies can
be, especially if they do not keep up on security patches.
Healthcare companies were particularly hard-hit by the ransomware
attack last month, and they invariably possess HIPAA-protected
data, so their below average adoption of cyber insurance is
surprising. Yet, it is also true that not everyone needs
cyber insurance. What is recommended, however, is for
companies to at least assess their risk and make a reasoned
decision.
To view Foley Hoag's Security, Privacy and The Law
Blog
Blog please click
here
