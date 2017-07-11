As stated in our May 25, 2017
Executive Compensation, Employee Benefits and ERISA Alert, the
Department of Labor's (DOL's) new fiduciary rule
("Fiduciary Rule") became partially applicable on June 9,
2017. Set forth below are a few questions that a typical private
fund manager might have in response to the Fiduciary Rule, and our
responses thereto.
We note, on June 29, 2017, the DOL issued a request for
information in respect of the Fiduciary Rule. In such request, the
DOL has asked a series of questions regarding the impact and
implementation of the Fiduciary Rule. Although too early to predict
how the DOL may react to any information submitted, the tenor of
these questions seems to suggest a desire to simplify and/or modify
certain provisions of the rule and the terms of the related
prohibited transaction exemptions. What, if any, impact that may
ultimately have on an investment fund manager and the answers to
the Q&As set forth below is unknown.
Q1: What should we do if we are raising a new collective
investment fund?
We recommend that subscription documents include certain
representations from "benefit plan
investors"1 ("Benefit
Plan Investors") to the effect that they are represented by a
financial expert qualifying the investor for the carve-out from the
Fiduciary Rule. See
here. Please note that given the uncertainty associated with
these rules, managers should consult with us if they are
considering accepting subscriptions from IRA and certain small
ERISA plans (under $50 million of assets) that cannot make these
representations ("Unrepresented Accounts").
Q2: Is there anything we need to do if our private equity
fund is closed prior to June 9, 2017, and/or we no longer
anticipate accepting new (or follow-on) subscriptions from
Unrepresented Accounts?
In general, no. Benefit Plan Investors that invested prior to
June 9, 2017, should be grandfathered (this would include making
subsequent capital contributions to a private equity fund in
respect of a commitment). However, we recommend that the
representation noted in our response to Q1 be included in any
transferee documentation if the transferee is a Benefit Plan
Investor. If either of the parties is an Unrepresented Account,
care must be given not to make any "recommendation" that
could subject the manager or its affiliates to the Fiduciary
Rule.
Q3: Is there anything we should do with our existing
hedge fund?
With respect to your existing investors, we recommend that a
manager send a notice to all Benefit Plan Investors that contains
the substance of the representations noted in our response to Q1 in
the form of a negative consent. See
here. If you have no current Benefit Plan Investors and are
not actively marketing, there is no action that is needed.
If you are continuing to market your hedge funds, we recommend
that you obtain affirmative representations from Benefit Plan
Investors that are adding additional capital contributions to your
hedge fund or new investors making their first investment to your
hedge fund in the form described in Q1. To facilitate obtaining
these affirmative representations, a manager may either (i) obtain
a stand-alone certificate, a form of which is included
here or (ii) amend the hedge fund's existing subscription
documents, including the additional subscription form to be used by
existing Benefit Plan Investors making additional capital
contributions. The representation to be added to your subscription
documents can be found
here, and the revised additional subscription form can be found
here.
Q4: Should we be concerned about investor
communications?
Until there is further clarity on these rules, it is important
for managers to make certain they are not providing investment
"recommendations" to either Unrepresented Accounts and/or
any other Benefit Plan Investors for which they have not attained
the representations described above. Materials sent by a
manager to existing and prospective investors may be deemed a
recommendation for purposes of the Fiduciary Rule. Accordingly, we
recommend that you include in all firm marketing materials
(including reporting if it contains information that can be
construed as marketing) the following legend: "The
information contained in this [_________] is not intended to be,
and should not be viewed as "investment advice" within
the meaning of 29 C.F.R. §2510.3-21 or
otherwise."
Footnote
1 That is, "employee benefit plans" subject to
the fiduciary provisions of the Employee Retirement Income Security
Act of 1974, as amended; "plans" subject to Section 4975
of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended; and certain other
parties whose assets are deemed to include assets of such employee
benefit plans and plans.
