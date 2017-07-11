The Second Circuit has denied a plaintiff's request to
rehear argument en banc (that is, before all of the court's
judges) in a case alleging that Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights
Act prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation. As the
court is already scheduled to hear argument en banc on this issue
in another case in September, the court's decision is not
especially surprising. As we've discussed in several posts (see
here,
here and
here), the federal appeals courts are currently divided on this
issue and it is likely that the Supreme Court will ultimately have
to decide whether Title VII's language prohibiting
discrimination "because of ... sex" is broad enough to
encompass discrimination based on an employee's sexual
orientation.
On Wednesday, the court declined to order en banc review of a
three-judge panel's ruling in Christiansen v. Omnicon Group, Inc., No.
16-748, affirming the dismissal of the plaintiff's Title
VII sexual orientation discrimination claim based on precedent in
Simonton v. Runyon, 232 F.3d 33 (2d Cir. 2000), holding that sexual
orientation discrimination is not actionable sex discrimination
under Title VII. However, last month, the court ordered en banc review in Zarda v. Altitude Express, No. 15-3775, after
a panel followed the same reasoning to reach a similar decision,
thus largely eliminating the need for immediate review in
Christiansen.
Unlike the plaintiff in Zarda, whose claims were dismissed in
their entirety, the court held that the plaintiff in Christiansen
could proceed on his Title VII gender stereotyping claim, a
distinct cause of action in which employers may be liable for
discriminating against employees for failing to conform to gender
norms. However, the critical question remains as to whether the
Second Circuit will join the Seventh Circuit in holding that discrimination
based solely on an employee's sexual orientation violates Title
VII, or will remain aligned with the Eleventh Circuit, which, so
far, has declined to overturn its panel ruling that sexual orientation claims are not
cognizable under Title VII. As always, Employment Matters will be
closely monitoring these developments and will keep you apprised of
the latest twists and turns as this issue continues to work its way
through the courts.
