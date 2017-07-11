The plaintiff-side M&A bar is notoriously creative in
discovering new avenues to challenge transactions. The approach de
jeur is to file a lawsuit seeking to enjoin the shareholder vote on
an acquisition for insufficient disclosure, and then settle the
suit when the company agrees to make additional disclosures and pay
plaintiffs' attorneys a "reasonable fee." This type
of litigation is tantamount to corporate extortion – the
claims are often meritless, but corporations do not want to risk
disrupting their transaction by challenging the plaintiff in court.
These lawsuits are frustrating but avoidable. Below is an overview
of the litigation in this area and how you can draft your
disclosures to minimize the likelihood of becoming a target.
How These Lawsuits Work
When a company announces an acquisition, a plaintiff's firm
will review the disclosures and try to identify any relevant
information the company has omitted. The firm will then file a
lawsuit against the company and its board of directors, claiming
the disclosures are inadequate to allow investors to make informed
decisions on the acquisition. These claims come in various forms
– chiefly as breach of the duty of candor and violations of
Section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The plaintiff
will ask the court to enjoin a vote on the transaction unless the
company provides the additional information.
Common Omissions Identified
Most of the disclosures at issue in these suits fall within two
categories: information related to the seller's financial
advisor's fairness opinion, and disclosure of conflicts of
interest. Plaintiffs regularly argue that shareholders require more
detail regarding the fairness opinion to make an informed decision.
This detail includes the projections underlying the opinion, fees
paid to the financial advisor, and the methodology for valuing the
business or certain assets. With regard to conflicts of interest,
companies are targeted for failing to disclose affiliations between
the target's board and the buyer; promises of employment or
board positions to current board members; and conflicts between the
company, the board and the financial advisor.
How Cases Are Resolved
With the acquisition at risk, companies are in a difficult
position. If they fight the preliminary injunction or move to
dismiss the complaint, they risk delaying the acquisition as the
court makes its decision. Plaintiffs' lawyers offer an
alternative: If the company makes the supplemental disclosures and
pays the lawyers' fees, the plaintiff will ‒ on behalf of
all shareholders ‒ dismiss the suit and release the company
and the board from any liability arising from the acquisition.
Weighing these two options, most companies determine it makes more
financial sense to settle the case. Some courts, particularly in
Delaware, have been questioning the value of these suits to
shareholders and refusing to approve plaintiffs' counsel's
fee awards except in cases featuring clear omissions of obviously
material information. Unfortunately, the pushback has not yet been
strong enough to deter these suits altogether. Instead,
plaintiffs' firms are filing more complaints outside of
Delaware, with California, New York and North Carolina becoming
popular venues.
How to Draft to Avoid
Though these lawsuits are common, not all acquisitions prompt a
disclosure-only lawsuit. The primary difference between
transactions that are targeted and those that are not is the nature
of the disclosures. Plaintiffs' lawyers want sure things, which
is why they focus their lawsuits on information that courts
generally agree is important to shareholders: financial information
and conflicts of interest. Companies and directors can reduce their
exposure by providing more comprehensive disclosures of information
in these two areas. While no two situations are identical, and it
can be difficult to reconcile some of the decisions in this area,
practitioners can find substantial guidance in the case law on how
to address these matters in a manner that will discourage
ill-founded claims.
