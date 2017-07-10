Effective Monday, June 26, 2017, the U.S. Citizenship and
Immigration Services (USCIS) has resumed premium processing of H-1B
petitions filed for physicians who have been granted a waiver of
their J-1 two-year home residency requirement, under the Conrad 30
waiver program or via an interested government agency.
Premium processing for all other H-1B petition types remains
temporarily suspended. USCIS has indicated it will bring H-1B
premium processing online gradually as more resources become
available. The agency is currently training adjudicators to handle
the increased workload. The suspension of premium processing was
put in place on April 3, 2017, in order for USCIS to clear out a
substantial backlog of H-1B petitions.
The agency plans to gradually phase in H-1B premium processing
by case types, likely adding extension petitions, then cap-exempt
filings, and finally cap-subject cases. USCIS officials have not
provided a definitive timeline, though the suspension is not
anticipated to last beyond the originally projected six months.
This is good news for medical facilities that rely upon foreign
national physicians who are beneficiaries of Conrad 30 waivers,
serving in medically underserved areas or supporting medically
underserved populations. The lifting of the premium processing
suspension for Conrad 30 waiver recipients is critical to ensuring
these physicians can begin their medical service shortly after
completing their residency or fellowship programs, which often end
on June 30th.
What Does this News Mean for Employers and Their Foreign
National Workers?
Employers sponsoring H-1B's for beneficiaries of the Conrad
30 waiver program or interested government agency waivers may
request premium processing of these petitions by submitting Form
I-907 and its required fee.
The immigration practice at Lewis Brisbois will continue to
monitor the suspension of the premium processing program and
provide updates as soon as they become available.
