We have blogged about the evolution and application of the
American Pipe tolling rule, as further expanded by Crown Cork, many
times (
here,
here,
here, and
here), most recently following the Ninth Circuit's Resh
decision last month (
here and
here). Under American Pipe, individual claims of unnamed class
members in a previously dismissed action may proceed as a
subsequently filed class action after the limitations period would
otherwise have expired.
Today, we switch gears and write about a significant limitation
to American Pipe's tolling rule applied in the context of a
securities class action decided earlier this week by the United
States Supreme Court, California Public Employees' Retirement System
v. ANZ Securities, Inc., No. 16-373 (June 26, 2017). In a
§11 class action under the Securities Act of 1933, 15 U.S.C.
§77k(a), the Supreme Court held, in a 5-4 decision split along
ideological lines, that American Pipe tolling does not apply to
extend the time for filing claims by an unnamed class member who
opts out of a timely-filed suit after expiration of the three-year
statute of repose under §13 of the Act. Had the
principle of American Pipe applied, the three-year statute of
repose would have been tolled for the period of the pendency of the
timely class claims, making the CalPERS opt-out claim timely. The
Supreme Court decided otherwise.
The claims at issue were alleged material misstatements or
omissions in the registration statements for certain securities
offerings made by Lehman Brothers in 2007 and 2008, in violation of
§11 of the Securities Act, subject to a one-year statute of
limitations under §13. Plaintiff CalPERS was an unnamed
member of a putative class in a class action timely filed in
September 2008. In February 2011, unhappy with a pending settlement
and believing it could do better on its own, CalPERS opted out of
the class and filed an identical suit in federal district court.
However, its filing came more than three years from the date of the
relevant transactions, outside the three-year repose period under
§13 after which no §11 claims can be filed ("In no
event shall any such action be brought ... more than three years
after the security was bona fide offered to the public ....")
(15 U.S.C. §77m). CalPERS argued that the three-year period
should be tolled under American Pipe during the pendency of the
class action, making its individual case timely. The district court
disagreed and dismissed, and the Second Circuit affirmed.
On certiorari review, the Supreme Court agreed with both the
district and circuit courts. In a decision penned by Justice
Kennedy (and joined by Chief Justice Roberts, and Justices Thomas,
Alito, and Gorsuch), the majority distinguished the equitable
tolling of a statute of limitations under American Pipe, from the
tolling of a statute of repose, which evidences a clear legislative
intent to afford defendants complete peace from claims by granting
full protection after a prescribed time. If the courts were to
override such legislative intent, the majority reasoned, they would
permit a class action to "splinter into individual suits . . .
[which] would threaten to alter and expand a defendant's
accountability, contradicting the substance of a statute of
repose." Maj. Op. at 13. The majority also noted that
its decision benefitted the marketplace by allowing for more
certainty and reliability, which are "essential components of
valuation and expectation for financial actors." Id at 16.
The dissent, written by Justice Ginsburg (and joined by Justices
Breyer, Sotomayor and Kagan), viewed the decision as creating a
high risk that unnamed class members will "forfeit their
constitutionally shielded right to opt out of the class and thereby
control the prosecution of their own claims for damages."
Dissent Op. at 4 (citing Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. v. Dukes, 564 U.S.
338, 363 (2011)). The dissent further warned that the decision will
"gum up the works of class litigation" by increasing the
costs and complexity of class action litigation and compelling
courts and class counsel "to take on a more active role in
protecting class members' opt-out rights." Dissent
Op. at 5.
Time will tell whether the limitations of American Pipe imposed
by the CalPERS decision for claims subject to statutes of repose
will have the effects predicted in Justice Ginsburg's
dissent. For the unnamed class member whose claim is too
small to warrant opt out, there should be no practical effect. But
unnamed class members with sizable claims subject to statutes of
repose should be particularly attentive to the calendar before
deciding to opt out and file their own lawsuits. The opinion is
also notable in that the Court would have been equally divided but
for the vote of newly appointed Justice Gorsuch, joining in Justice
Kennedy's decision.
