On July 6, 2017, the U.S. Department of Labor (the
"DOL") published a public request for information on the
fiduciary rule. Although the request does not contain substantive
guidance on the rule or on how the DOL is interpreting it, the
questions included in the request may give clues about the
DOL's thinking on possible changes or additions to the rule and
the associated prohibited transaction exemptions. The DOL has asked
for input on 18 different questions covering a variety of topics,
including:
whether the January 1, 2018 compliance date for the best
interest contract exemption (the "BIC") should be
extended;
how the need to comply with the full BIC will impact investor
access to investment advice and choices;
possible streamlining of the BIC;
alternative exemptions that are more streamlined and focused on
specific compliance strategies such as using "clean
shares" or on compliance with other fiduciary rules (such as
future SEC rules);
the grandfathering rules that exempt from the rule investments
made prior to June 9; and
whether changes should be made to the exclusion for
communications with sophisticated independent fiduciaries.
The deadline for comments on these questions is generally 30
days (comments are due by August 7, 2017), but a shorter 15-day
comment period applies to the question of whether the compliance
date for the full BIC should be delayed (comments are due by July
21, 2017). The DOL has not indicated its expected timing for
proposed revisions to the rule, and institutions should be mindful
of the calendar in assessing whether to expend resources on efforts
to comply with requirements that are not currently effective while
the DOL considers potential changes. This calculus may change over
time as the January 1, 2018 compliance date approaches.
If you would like to discuss the impact that the fiduciary rule
may have on any aspect of your business, or if you would like help
drafting a comment letter to the DOL, please feel free to reach out
to any of the attorneys listed below.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
