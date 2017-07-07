We have a point of view. Our readers understand that we
represent folks on the right side of the v., and our posts tend to
read cases and legal trends with a pro-defense bent, although you
can rest assured that we put a lot of thought into it. From
time to time, however, we see an opinion that is just plain wrong,
and we have to call it out. That is the case today with
Mink v. Smith & Nephew, Inc., No. 16-11646, 2017 WL
2723913 (11th Cir. June 26, 2017). The plaintiff sued the
manufacturer of a metal-on-metal hip replacement device for
negligence and strict product liability, among other claims,
alleging that the manufacturer did not meet federal requirements in
the manufacture of the device, that it improperly trained surgeons,
and that it failed to report adverse events. Id. at
**6-8.
The device is a Class III device approved through the FDA's
rigorous premarket approval process. That means express preemption
applies, and because the plaintiff was suing to enforce federal
requirements on the manufacturing of a device, implied preemption
applies, too. The district court so ruled and dismissed the
plaintiff's claims. Id. at *2. But the Eleventh
Circuit came to the opposite conclusion, and the opinion caught our
eye for two reasons. First, the Eleventh Circuit professes to
know more about Florida law than the Florida courts. What do
we mean by that? Well, the Medical Device Amendments state
that federal law preempts all state law requirements
"different from or in addition to" federal
requirements. Under the widely misunderstood "parallel
claim" exception, plaintiffs can sometimes pursue state law
claims that "parallel" federal claims, but this requires
that state law actually recognize such a cause of action.
Here, the Eleventh Circuit allowed the plaintiff's
manufacturing defect claims to proceed as "parallel
claims" because Florida recognizes a strict product liability
claim based on a manufacturing defect and the plaintiff alleged
that the defendant "violated the Florida common law duty to
use due care in manufacturing a medical device." Id.
at *7. This is okay as far as it goes, but what was the basis
for the manufacturing defect and the alleged breach of duty?
The manufacturer did not comply with the FDA's requirements.
Id. at *8. The plaintiff was suing because
the manufacturer allegedly violated federal requirements.
That is federal preemption. Moreover, a Florida court recently
held in the context of MDA express preemption that neither federal
law nor Florida state law creates a private right of
action to enforce federal medical device requirements. Id.
at *5 (discussing Wolicki-Gables v. Doctors Same Day Surgery
Ctr., Ltd., 216 So. 3d 665 (Fla. Dist. Ct. App. 2017)).
To make matters worse, the Florida Supreme Court held more than
twenty years ago that penal and regulatory laws do not
create a private right of action under Florida law absent a clear
legislative intent to do so. SeeMurthy v. N. Sinha
Corp., 644 So. 2d 983, 986 (Fla. 1994). Congress has
expressly said that the FDCA and the Medical Device Amendments do
not create a private right of action, and the Florida
legislature has never created such a right of action either.
The Eleventh Circuit apparently knows better.
The second reason this opinion caught our eye is the
Eleventh's Circuit's apparent motivation—that unless
it reversed the district court's order dismissing the
plaintiff's claims, the plaintiff would not be allowed to
proceed. Id. at *5. We sometimes characterize
opinions as "result oriented," but rarely are circuit
courts so blunt. This court took umbrage with the idea that a
plaintiff would not be able to pursue product liability claims
against the manufacturer of a premarket approved device. The
Supreme Court thought differently in Riegel.
The court did hold that claims based on inadequate training were
expressly preempted because no such claim exists under Florida law
(i.e., there is no "parallel"), and the claim
based on the failure to report adverse events was impliedly
preempted because it was similar to a "fraud on the FDA"
theory, per Buckman. The district court, however, came to
correct result for the correct reasons when it dismissed the
plaintiff's claims. The Eleventh Circuit should have
affirmed it.
This article is presented for informational purposes only
and is not intended to constitute legal advice.
