DOL To Restart Conversation On New Overtime Rule

On June 27, 2017, the U.S. Department of Labor sent a Request for Information related to the
now-enjoined overtime rule to the Office of Management and
Budget for review. After OMB completes its review, the RFI will be
published in the Federal Register for public comment.
The new overtime rule, which was to take effect on December 1,
2016, was enjoined on a national basis by a Texas district court
last November. Under the new rule, employers would have had to pay
most "white collar" employees a minimum salary of $913
per week ($47,476 annually) to maintain their exemption from the
overtime rule. With the injunction of the new rule, the minimum
salary for exemption for most executive, administrative, and
professional employees remains $455 per week ($23,660 annually)
under federal law.
Prior to the change in administration in Washington, the DOL
took an appeal of the injunction, which remains pending before the
Fifth Circuit. The DOL's reply brief on appeal is due on June
30, and many expect the DOL—now an agency of the Trump
administration—to withdraw the appeal later this week.
In testimony yesterday before the Senate Appropriations
Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and
Related Agencies, Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta noted that the
RFI would ask the public to comment on a number of questions that
would inform DOL's thinking on a new overtime rule, including
that the proposed salary increases in the enjoined rule were too
severe. Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), a member of the
subcommittee, noted that the "rapid rate of increase" was
"just too high for many parts of the country" and
especially burdensome for non-profits and universities. He urged
Secretary Acosta to consider different salary levels for different
parts of the country and to extend the advance notice period for
any future increases in the salary thresholds.
The RFI confirms that DOL is likely to propose some version of a
new overtime rule, consistent with comments that Secretary Acosta
made during his confirmation hearings. What exactly that new rule
will look like remains to be seen, but many expect an increase in
the salary threshold for exemption to the low $30,000 range.
In his testimony, Secretary Acosta also expressed his
"personal goal" to have the vast majority of DOL
sub-department leadership identified and in the process of being
cleared in short order. As of today, the offices of Administrator
and Deputy Administrator of the DOL Wage and Hour Division, among
others, remain vacant.
