It's unusual to see an employment class action based on
breach of contract by nonunionized employees. A recent case from
the District of Columbia involving the Washington Metropolitan Area
Transit Authority (WMATA), reflects why, and highlights problems
that occur when employees try to bring class-wide claims based on
the employer's policy manuals.
First, some background. The transit system in Washington, D.C.,
has drawn a great deal of unfavorable publicity over its expense,
safety issues, frequent service interruptions and other issues.
Despite ridership declines in the wake of several highly publicized
safety issues and service problems, the Metro has approximately
12,500 employees, over 1,000 of whom make over $100,000 in base
pay. The average pay for all Metro employees is $84,000 plus
generous fringe benefits costing nearly $40,000 more. Most of these
employees are unionized and WMATA pays over $100 million per year
in overtime costs. So how do the supervisors fare?
While a class action, the court undertook the analysis one might
expect in an individual handbook case. It examined the terms of the
policy, much as a court would in an individual case based on an
employee handbook, to determine whether they would constitute an
enforceable contract. It found that the policy encouraged the 5
percent differential as part of its compensation philosophy and
also to avoid salary compression. Significantly, however, the
policy also made salary adjustments "subject to budgetary
conditions" and gave WMATA's general manager
"discretion to modify, change, or expand the salary
structure" and to limit or cap salary adjustments if in
WMATA's best interests. Faced with such language, the court
unsurprisingly found that the policy did not constitute a contract
and granted summary judgment in the employer's favor.
The decision in Dawson is demonstrative of the problems
nonunionized employees face in asserting class-wide breach of
contract claims. Years ago, in Sprague v. General Motors
Corp., 133 F.3d 388 (6th Cir. 1998) (en banc), the
Sixth Circuit similarly rejected class-wide claims for retiree
medical benefits by a class of salaried employees, even though it
has freely found for unionized employees asserting similar claims
involving a collective bargaining agreement. With most employers
disclaiming handbooks and reserving discretion in their policy
manuals, it is difficult for nonunion employees to establish the
threshold agreement they need to assert a claim.
The bottom line: Nonunion employees seeking to assert class
action breach of contract claims may face fatal obstacles on the
substantive merits of their claims.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
