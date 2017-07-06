Recently signed by Governor Walker, 2017 Wisconsin Act 11 went into effect on June
23, 2017. The act has two objectives. First, it seeks to modernize
the language used in the Wisconsin Statutes to refer to labor
performed by minors. More specifically, references to "child
labor" have been replaced with the less loaded phrase
"employment of minors." The second, more substantive
change made by the act is the repeal of the requirement that 16-
and 17-year-olds obtain a state-issued permit before they can begin
most work activities. Previously, such minors were required to show
evidence of parental permission to work, and their employers were
required to reimburse them for a $10 licensing fee payable to the
state.
Notwithstanding the act, 14-year-olds are still prohibited from
most employment in the state of Wisconsin, and individuals who are
younger than 16 are still required to obtain work permits for a $10
licensing fee, to be reimbursed by their employers. Likewise, the
act did not modify existing laws regarding the hours of work and
conditions of employment for minors.
In 2016, more than 70,000 work permits were issued to 16- and
17-year-olds in Wisconsin. The act provides welcome relief from the
requirement that such minors obtain work permits and brings
Wisconsin in line with the majority of states with respect to work
permits.
