An opinion letter is an official, written opinion by the WHD
addressing how a particular law applies in specific circumstances
presented by an employer, employee, or other entity requesting the
opinion. The letters were a division practice for more than 70
years until 2010 when the DOL/WHD ceased issuing them in favor of
providing general guidance in what the agency called
"Administrator's Interpretations." Opinion letters
serve a valuable compliance function in that they are responses
directed at fact-specific inquiries posed by a requester. This
positive step to reinstitute the issuance of opinion letters will
assist employees and employers better understand their rights and
responsibilities, respectively, under the Fair Labor Standards Act
(FLSA) and the Davis-Bacon Act, as well as other statutes for which
the DOL/WHD has issued interpretations. More importantly, these
opinion letters can constitute administrative rulings or
interpretations that employers can cite as litigation defenses, as
provided in section 10 of the Portal-to-Portal Act amendments to
the FLSA. Although the issuance of new opinion letters ended seven
years ago, the DOL/WHD has continued to maintain opinion letters
that were issued after 2000 on its website. These letters continue
to serve as a source of guidance for employers, employees,
attorneys, and the courts.
"Reinstating opinion letters will benefit employees and
employers as they provide a means by which both can develop a
clearer understanding of the Fair Labor Standards Act and other
statutes," U.S. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta stated in a
news release. "The U.S. Department of Labor is committed to
helping employers and employees clearly understand their labor
responsibilities so employers can concentrate on doing what they do
best: growing their businesses and creating jobs."
The
WHD has established a webpage where the public can see if
existing agency guidance already addresses their questions or
submit a request for an opinion letter. The webpage explains what
to include in the request, where to submit the request, and where
to review existing guidance. In the news release, the DOL states
that the WHD will exercise discretion in determining which requests
for opinion letters will be responded to and the appropriate form
of guidance to be issued.
A question still exists as to how quickly the WHD can or will
start issuing opinion letters in response to requests from the
public, as the White House has not yet nominated a new WHD
Administrator. The Administrator heads the WHD, and the position
has been vacant since President Trump's election. After being
selected by the president, the nominee for WHD Administrator will
need to be approved by the Senate.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
