As noted in our previous alert on this issue, on June 1, 2017,
the United States Department of Justice filed an emergency request
to the United States Supreme Court asking that it reinstate key
provisions of the "Executive Order Protecting the Nation from
Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States"
issued on March 6, 2017 (the "new E.O.").
On Monday, June 26, 2017, the United States Supreme Court:
granted the Government's petition for certiorari;
granted in part the Government's applications to stay the
injunctions issued by the District Courts for Hawaii and
Maryland;
narrowed the scope of the injunctions; and
consolidated the underlying cases for oral arguments to occur
in the October 2017 term.
Specifically, the Court reinstated key provisions of the new
E.O. restricting travel to the United States with the
limitation that such restrictions apply only to
foreign nationals who lack any "bona fide relationship with
any person or entity in the United States." Trump v. International Refugee Assistance Project at
p. 9. The Court noted that "the Government's interest in
enforcing [Sections 2(c), 6(a), and 6(b) of the new E.O.], and the
Executive's authority to do so, are undoubtedly at their peak
when there is no tie between the foreign national and the United
States." Id. at 11. Notably, the Court did not
disturb the
injunctions entered into by the lower courts (and
upheld in large measure by the Fourth Circuit and Ninth Circuit
Courts of Appeals, respectively) with respect to the respondents
and those similarly situated (i.e., foreign nationals who have a
credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity
in the United States).
While this decision effectively protects global employers and
individuals with bona fide ties to the United States, including
students from the designated countries who have been admitted to
universities located in the United States and workers from the
designated countries who have accepted offers of employment from
American companies, it also cautions nonprofits and other groups
devoted to immigration issues against using bad faith attempts to
circumvent the travel restrictions, such as entering into a
relationship with a person or entity in the United States solely to
avoid the restrictions.
The decision comes as a victory to the Government. Indeed,
President Trump stated in response to the ruling that the decision
is "a clear victory for [United States] national
security." The Court will hear oral arguments pertaining to
the legality of the new E.O. during the first session of October
Term 2017.
The Andrews Kurth Kenyon Labor & Employment team will
continue to monitor the Supreme Court's review of the new E.O.
and issue additional updates as warranted.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
