In June 2017, the Health and Human Services Office of Inspector
General (OIG) changed the format and frequency of updates to its
Work Plan. The OIG uses the Work Plan to publish its priority
areas of current focus, including ongoing and planned audits,
reports, and investigative activities. Previously the OIG had
published the Work Plan on an annual basis, and more recently had
begun publishing mid-year updates.
Now, beginning this month, the OIG will post monthly updates to
its Work Plan on its website. This provides a central
location for accessing all ongoing and planned Work Plan
items. A helpful feature is the listing of recently added
items, which includes all planned audits and evaluations that have
been added since the last iteration of the Work Plan. For
example, the listing reveals that the OIG is in the process of
preparing a report on whether prescribers' National Provider
Identifier (NPI) numbers have been appropriately included as
prescriber identifiers on Part D prescription drug event
records. We anticipate that the more frequently updated Work
Plan will be a useful source for gaining insight into evolving OIG
priorities on an ongoing basis.
