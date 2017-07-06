The European Union's antitrust regulator recently imposed a record €2.42 billion fine
against Google, finding that the company had "abused its
market dominance as a search engine by giving an illegal advantage
to another Google product, its comparison shopping
service." In announcing the fine, the EU alleged that
Google's algorithms systematically promoted Google's own
comparison shopping service to receive higher priority in Google
search results than competitor shopping services. According
to the EU regulators, that strategy "relied on Google's
dominance in general internet search, instead of competition on the
merits in comparison shopping markets," and, therefore,
illegally restricted competition.
This theory sounds eerily familiar to those of us who recall United States v. Microsoft, wherein the US
Department of Justice took the position that Microsoft's
inclusion of Internet Explorer in Windows 95 was an impermissible
attempt to use its market power in operating systems to monopolize
the nascent web browser market.
In both cases, the antitrust regulators argued that adding
functionality to a market-dominant product was illegal, even if the
additional features are cost-free to end-users and alternative
(also cost-free) options remained available. At best, this
position strikes us as an aggressive reading of the antitrust
laws. At worst, it seems to suggest that any attempt to
bundle functionality with a market dominant product is an antitrust
violation, a stance that would severely stifle innovation to the
detriment of consumers. One only has to consider "
smart" devices—TVs, phones, watches and now even kitchen appliances—to see how converging
functionality is a leading source of innovation and benefit to
consumers.
But setting aside the merits (or lack thereof) of the Google
ruling, it highlights a larger point. As we have
written previously, there is an emerging pattern in EU law that
indicates a hostility to US-based tech companies and an attempt to
level the tech "playing field" by regulation rather than
innovation. Whether it's perpetual litigant Max
Schrems' challenges to Safe Harbor and model
clauses, the pending challenge to Privacy Shield, the Ireland-Apple "tax subsidy" case, or
this antitrust ruling, the takeaway for US tech companies is
clear: Do not expect any leniency from EU courts or
regulators.
This posture should be particularly concerning for US-based
companies who process the personal data of EU residents. With
the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (and its attention-getting monetary fines) coming into
effect in May 2018, it is imperative that affected US-based
companies begin
preparing for compliance now. If your GDPR compliance
plan is to wait until you get into trouble and then throw yourself
on the mercy of an EU court (or regulator), you will likely find
that mercy is in very short supply—especially if you're
an American tech company.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
