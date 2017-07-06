It is often considered difficult for endorsers to make
appropriate disclosures of their paid partnership with a brand
within the confines of social media. Instagram has announced it will try to help make disclosures
around paid endorsements easier. Both endorsers and brands could
benefit.
New features will allow users paid to endorse or promote a
product, or who receive a free product or other consideration from
a brand, to tag the brand in their posts to disclose their
relationship with the brand. If the brand confirms the
relationship, the post will be marked as a "paid partnership
with [brand name]." An incentive to brands to confirm the
relationship will be the ability to track performance of content
labeled with the paid partnership tag.
The new features are timely. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
is focused on social media marketing. The FTC sent dozens of
letters earlier this year reminding social influencers and
marketers they are required to clearly disclose their relationships
with brands in their social media posts to comply with the
FTC's Endorsement Guides. Some letters reminded recipients:
"The FTC's Endorsement Guides state that if there is a
'material connection between an endorser and the marketer of a
product—in other words, a connection that might affect the
weight or credibility that consumers give the
endorsement—that connection should be clearly and
conspicuously disclosed, unless the connection is already clear
from the context of the communication containing the
endorsement." The letters went on to say material connections
could be a payment, other consideration like free products, or a
business or family relationship. The FTC has always been concerned
with both missing and present but inadequate disclosures of a
material connection. According to the recent letters, examples of
inadequate disclosure on social media include a hashtag not
sufficiently informative (like #sp or #partner), or disclosures
buried in a long list of hashtags where they tend to get skipped or
missed by viewers.
Instagram's new functionality could help alleviate some such
disclosure issues, but the company has publicly cautioned it does
not guarantee legal compliance. Users of the platform are
responsible for their own legal compliance. At a minimum, the new
features will hopefully be a good reminder that endorsement
disclosure obligations apply. To be clear, Instagram's new
features are not in response to FTC focus on social media;
the company has publicly indicated the features are its own
initiative.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
