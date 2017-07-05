On June 26, 2017, the Supreme Court of the United States agreed
to hear the appeals over the president's
revised travel ban against certain foreign nationals from Iran,
Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen during the first session of
the Court's October 2017 term. In issuing the opinion, the Supreme Court partially
granted the government's request to reinstate the travel
ban, but limited the scope through a "bona fide
relationship" test. Specifically, the Court's decision
allows the travel ban to go into effect for the above-mentioned
foreign nationals, but only if they lack any "bona fide
relationship with a person or entity in the United
States."
Although the government has not yet issued guidance on the
criteria for satisfying the bona fide relationship test, the Court
did provide several examples of situations in which a sufficient
relationship likely exists. These scenarios include: a foreign
national who has "a close familial relationship" with an
individual in the United States; a worker who has accepted an
offer of employment from a U.S. company or a lecturer who has been
invited to address a U.S. audience; and a student who has been
admitted to a U.S. university. If the relationship is with a U.S.
entity, it must be "formal, documented, and formed in the
ordinary course" of business.
The limited reinstatement of the travel ban is anticipated to
take effect on or about June 29, 2017. In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security
has advised that it will provide additional details on
implementation of the executive order and such implementation will
be done with "clear and sufficient public notice, particularly
to potentially affected travelers, and in coordination with
partners in the travel industry."
Ogletree Deakins will continue to monitor developments with
respect to the litigation surrounding the travel ban and will post
updates as additional guidance becomes available.
