RICO Madness: Marijuana Operations Face RICO Challenges In Federal Courts

Don't look now cannabis businesses, but your neighbors may
be raising a racket. A June decision by the 10th Circuit
Court of Appeals in Denver may have opened the doors to new legal
challenges to marijuana operations: civil suits under the Racketeer
Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).
RICO was originally intended to go after the mafia and other
organized crime, but its broad language means it can be applied in
other settings. RICO allows a private citizen to sue
"racketeers" for damage to business or property due to
the racketeer's illegal activities or activities that were
conducted under his guidance. Since marijuana remains illegal under
federal law, the production or distribution of marijuana is
considered racketeering.
In this case, a Colorado couple claimed a neighboring marijuana
operation was creating "noxious odors" that drifted onto
their land allegedly causing the value of their property to drop.
The Reillys contended that the odors coming from the marijuana
facility adjacent to their land were a nuisance because it
"interfered with their present use and enjoyment of the
land" and caused a "diminution in its market value."
The Reillys (aided by Safe Streets Alliance, an anti-marijuana
organization that was also party to the case) argued that any
business engaged in the commercial cultivation and sale of
recreational marijuana is a criminal enterprise for purposes of
RICO, so they were entitled to relief under federal law.
The District Court in Colorado dismissed the suit for failure to
state a claim under RICO. The District Court stated that
Reillys' injury (the noxious odors and reduced market value)
was "speculative" and that they failed to provide any
concrete evidence that they had provided harm. The District Court
ruled that a "clear and definite" showing of damages were
necessary under RICO.
On appeal, the 10th Circuit's three-judge panel
reversed the District Court's conclusion
that the Reilly's claim of damages was merely
"speculative" and thus must be dismissed. Instead, the
10th Circuit held that by alleging that the Reillys'
property has been directly injured by their neighbors'
"odorous and publicly-operating criminal enterprise," the
Reillys properly stated a claim and the case can proceed.
The 10th Circuit ruling also went out of its way to
explain that the defendants' growing marijuana as alleged would
meet the elements of a RICO claim. As alleged, defendants were (a)
racketeering by growing marijuana, which remains illegal under
federal law; (b) were an "association-in-fact
enterprise"; (c) the defendants conducted the enterprise's
affairs; and (d) that this activity constituted a
"pattern" of illegal acts that is the direct cause of the
Reilly's alleged damages. By providing such analysis, it may
have provided a roadmap to future plaintiffs for RICO.
Anti-legalization advocates such as the Safe Streets Alliance
are likely on the lookout for more RICO cases to bring against
marijuana operators. They likely believe they have found a
profitable way to improve litigation risks on marijuana companies
even in the event of federal inaction on marijuana and state
expansion. Not only are the RICO charges relatively easy to bring,
but if successful, RICO plaintiffs can receive treble damages.
Treble is lawyer-speak for triple, meaning that plaintiffs can
receive up to three times the actual damages. Plaintiffs, if
successful, are also eligible to have their attorney's fees
covered by the defendant and have the courts shut down the
marijuana operation.
For marijuana operators around the country, now is the time to
assess your liability and reduce litigation risk:
Review leases and other documents
that may contain limitations as to what you can do on your
property
Review local ordinances on noxious
odors and other nuisance rules, as they could be the basis for a
dispute
Be in strict compliance with any and
all state laws related to cannabis
Avoid any public disputes that could
raise attention to your company
Moreover, perhaps above all else,
determine if you have any frustrated neighbors that
anti-legalization advocates could target. If you have an ongoing
dispute with a neighbor, attempt to resolve it amicably before it
can rise to this level
RICO charges are challenging, but a prepared company can avoid
the trouble before it starts.
A June 1 article, "Blue Cross Exec Tests HIPAA By Describing $12M Patient," in Law360 provides an analysis of a recent incident in which a Wellmark Blue Cross & Blue Shield executive made a public comment about a patient who has accrued $12 million in annual medical bills.
The latest settlement involving Medicare Advantage (MA) organizations highlights not only the government's continuing enforcement focus on Medicare Part C but also the vulnerabilities inherent in that program
By now, the term "HIPAA" is a household term—but few people have a strong grasp of the possible sanctions one might face for intentionally violating the HIPAA regulations. Recent cases illustrate that individuals and employers whom have wrongfully accessed protected health information face not only possible criminal sanctions under HIPAA, but also prosecution under several other federal criminal laws.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).