With the news of the newest international ransomware campaign
that is currently affecting some organizations within the Health
Care sector, it is important to not only educate staff on necessary
precautions, but also be aware of steps to take in the instance you
are infected by a ransomware attack.
The following information was distributed today by the Office of the National Coordinator (ONC).
Please take a moment to review the information and prepare your
organization in the event that an attack occurs.
**NEW**If your facility experiences a
suspected cyberattack affecting medical devices, you may contact
FDA's 24/7 emergency line at 1-866-300-4374. Reports of
impact on multiple devices should be aggregated on a
system/facility level.
For further analysis and
healthcare-specific indicator sharing, please also share these
indicators with HHS' Healthcare Cybersecurity and
Communications Integration Center (HCCIC) at HCCIC@hhs.gov
Mitigating against this threat
Educate users on common phishing
tactics to entice users to open malicious attachments or to click
links to malicious sites.
Patch vulnerable systems with the
latest Microsoft security patches available here.
Verify perimeter tools are blocking
Tor .Onion sites
Use a reputable anti-virus (AV)
product whose definitions are up-to-date to scan all devices in
your environment in order to determine if any of them have malware
on them that has not yet been identified. Many AV products will
automatically clean up infections or potential infections when they
are identified.
Monitor US-CERT for the latest updates from the
U.S. government. See below for current reporting.
Utilize HPH Sector ISAC and ISAO
resources. See below for further information.
Original release date: June 27, 2017 US-CERT has received
multiple reports of Petya ransomware infections occurring in
networks in many countries around the world. Ransomware is a type of malicious software
that infects a computer and restricts users' access to the
infected machine until a ransom is paid to unlock it. Individuals
and organizations are discouraged from paying the ransom, as this
does not guarantee that access will be restored. Using unpatched
and unsupported software may increase the risk of proliferation of
cybersecurity threats, such as ransomware.
Petya ransomware encrypts the master boot records of infected
Windows computers, making affected machines unusable. Open-source
reports indicate that the ransomware exploits vulnerabilities in
Server Message Block (SMB). US-CERT encourages users and
administrators to review the US-CERT article on the Microsoft SMBv1 Vulnerability and the
Microsoft Security Bulletin MS17-010. For general advice on how to best
protect against ransomware infections, review US-CERT Alert TA16-091A. Please report any ransomware
incidents to the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3).
Sector ISAO and ISAC resources
National Health Information-Sharing and Analysis Center has
shared the following TLP-White Message and will continue
to share information at nhisac.org.
