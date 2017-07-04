In what appears to be never-ending litigation, a New Jersey
Federal District Court upheld a plaintiff's summary judgment
motion on remand from the Third Circuit Court of Appeals, holding
that the defendant law firm's lack of attorney meaningful
involvement created a particularized and concrete injury sufficient
for the plaintiff to maintain standing to assert his Fair Debt
Collection Practices Act claim.
The case is Bock v. Pressler & Pressler and
has been ongoing since 2011. Pressler & Pressler
("Pressler") attempted to collect on a defaulted account
against Daniel Bock, Jr., but with no success. The account was then
transferred to the firm's legal department where a Pressler
attorney spent approximately four seconds reviewing Bock's case
before determining whether to proceed with suit. The attorney
reviewed 673 cases that day and decided to proceed on 663 of
them.
Bock filed his federal suit against Pressler, alleging that a
four-second review of a complaint was insufficient for an attorney
to determine if an account was suit worthy. The District Court
granted Bock summary judgment, and the decision was appealed to the
Third Circuit Court of Appeals.
While pending review, the U.S. Supreme Court decided
Spokeo, ruling that an injury must be particularized and
concrete and that a plaintiff would have to prove actual harm in
order to maintain Article III standing to bring a claim. In light
of the Spokeo decision, the Third Circuit, inter
alia, vacated the summary judgment decision and remanded the
case back to the District Court for the sole purpose of determining
whether Bock had standing to bring his action.
The District Court found that Bock did in fact establish Article
III standing because Pressler's lack of attorney meaningful
review, which was the conduct Congress sought to control by
enacting the FDCPA, created a concrete harm. In short, the Court
held "[t]he deceptive implication that an attorney was
meaningfully involved in the preparation of the collection
complaint against Bock violated that substantive right and created
a particularized and concrete injury."
We have followed this matter since its inception in District
Court (discussed
here), its appeal to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals
(discussed
here), intervention by the CFPB and FTC (discussed
here), and now back to the District Court on remand,
post-Spokeo.
Pressler also entered into a consent decree with the Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau during the pendency of this action,
wherein the CFPB asserted, among other things, that Pressler failed
to maintain a reasonable level of meaningful attorney involvement
in its daily collections litigation. We reported on that action
here.
There remains the unanswered question of what constitutes
attorney meaningful involvement. It is possible Pressler will
appeal the District Court's decision because the Third Circuit
did not decide the specific issue of attorney meaningful
involvement during the last appeal. However, as stated in the
District Court's original opinion, " ... whatever
reasonable attorney review may be, a four-second scan is not
it."
We will continue to monitor this matter until final
resolution.
The Troutman Sanders' Consumer Financial Services
Law Monitor blog offers timely updates regarding the financial
services industry to inform you of recent changes in the law,
upcoming regulatory deadlines and significant judicial opinions
that may impact your business. To view the blog, click
here
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
On June 16, 2017, Ogletree Deakins filed an amicus brief in the class action waiver cases that are currently before the Supreme Court of the United States: National Labor Relations Board v. Murphy Oil USA,...
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).