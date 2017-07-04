We thought you might be interested in today's U.S. Supreme
Court decision Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. v. Superior Court of
California.
This morning the U.S. Supreme Court reversed a California
Supreme Court decision that had applied a "sliding scale
approach" to specific jurisdiction, and held that California
courts did not have specific jurisdiction over the claims of
non-resident users of the blood thinner Plavix. The California
Supreme Court held that there was specific jurisdiction for the
claims against drug-manufacturer Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. because
(1) the non-residents' claims were similar to the claims of
California residents who had purchased and consumed the drug
in-state; and (2) Bristol-Myers Squibb had research facilities in
California, although no testing of Plavix occurred there.
The U.S. Supreme Court, in an 8:1 opinion authored by Justice
Alito, rejected the California court's reasoning, and
reaffirmed what it called the "settled principles" of
specific jurisdiction. The Court rejected the notion that
relationships between a defendant and third parties, like those
between Bristol-Myers Squibb and the California plaintiffs or
California distributors of the drug, or even "wide-ranging
contacts" with a state, could create specific jurisdiction.
The Court instead reiterated that the primary concern in assessing
personal jurisdiction is "the burden on the defendant,"
and it held that specific jurisdiction requires the suit to arise
out of or relate "to the defendant's contacts with the
forum."
The Court commented that non-California plaintiffs still could
bring their claims in states having general jurisdiction over
Bristol-Myers Squibb or, potentially, in their home states where
specific jurisdiction may still be available. The Court also noted
that its decision is applicable to state courts, and left open the
question whether the same restrictions apply in federal courts. A
dissenting opinion authored by Justice Sotomayor posits a
substantial negative impact on the ability of plaintiffs to join
claims together for mass tort treatment in state courts against
large corporations with nationwide business dealings.
