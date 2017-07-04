Economists at The Brattle Group have released a
report today explaining how the use of the term
"baseload" generation is no longer useful for the
purposes of planning and operating today's electricity
system.
Prepared for the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), the
Brattle report examines why traditional "baseload" power
plants, such as coal and nuclear, are becoming less economical, why
their ability to produce power continuously is less essential in
today's supply mix, and why operational flexibility is an
increasingly important ingredient for a cost-effective supply of
electricity. Despite changing market fundamentals that have reduced
the previously favorable economics of coal-fired and nuclear power
plants, "baseload" generation is still often perceived to
be connected with the concepts of system need and system
reliability due to the historical use of the term.
"The modern supply mix is really a complementary mix of
variable resources that provide least-cost energy and environmental
attributes, and flexible resources that provide low-cost energy,
capacity, and operational flexibility," notes Brattle
Principal Judy Chang, a co-author of the report. "Baseload
technology can contribute to that mix, but only to the extent its
performance attributes are responsive to the market needs.
Increasingly, those needs are best met by resources that are
flexible enough to avoid baseload operations."
As system planning and electricity market design are modernized,
the Brattle report notes that the attributes most under-recognized
by today's markets are greenhouse gas emissions (in some
jurisdictions) and operational flexibility. According to the
authors, more flexible resources are increasingly needed to
cost-effectively assist with meeting changing system loads,
responding to location-specific requirements, and integrating the
variable output of renewable resources. These flexibility needs are
expanding as a result of several industry trends, including: (a)
recognition by policymakers that renewable energy resources are
needed to meet long-term emissions reductions goals; (b)
customers' increasing desire to use clean energy and
distributed energy resources to produce electricity on-site and to
dynamically manage their energy use; and (c) substantial
technological improvements that have driven down the cost of
renewable resources to the point where, even before accounting for
tax incentives, they are the lowest-cost option for new generating
plants in some regions of the U.S.
How well traditional "baseload" generation will fare
in the new market will depend on the combination of cost
effectiveness and operational and public policy attributes these
resources bring compared with other existing and new resources,
according to the Brattle report. Importantly, while increasing
system-wide flexibility needs may devalue inflexible baseload
resources, the overall economics of coal and nuclear plant is
challenged most severely by low natural gas prices. The authors
note that system planners and market administrators should focus on
a framework that effectively and efficiently defines and measures
system needs, and develop planning tools and market mechanisms to
elicit and compensate the broad range of resources that have become
available to meet those needs.
The report, "Advancing Past "Baseload" to a
Flexible Grid: How Grid Planners and Power Markets Are Better
Defining System Needs to Achieve a Cost-Effective and Reliable
Supply Mix," is authored by Brattle Principal Judy Chang,
Senior Associate Mariko Geronimo Aydin, Principals Johannes
Pfeifenberger and Kathleen Spees, and Research Analyst John Imon
Pedtke. It is available for download using the link below.
