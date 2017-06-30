With his about-face, the Solicitor General now agrees with the
employers that class action waivers in employment arbitration
agreements are enforceable under the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA)
and not rendered unlawful by Section 7 of the National Labor
Relations Act (NLRA). This is directly contrary to the NLRB's
position set out in its D.R. Horton and Murphy
Oil decisions.
Following the Solicitor General's switching sides, the NLRB issued a press release noting that
the Solicitor General had authorized the Board "to represent
itself" in the Supreme Court. The NLRB's Associate General
Counsel has now appeared to defend the agency's position. The
NLRB's brief in the Supreme Court is due on August 9, 2017.
Thus, as it now stands, the federal government could end up
filing briefs on both sides of these cases. While that would be an
interesting scenario, it's still possible the NLRB will switch
sides. President Trump has the opportunity to fill two of the
NLRB's five seats in short order. On June 19, 2017, the
president announced a nominee to fill one of those two slots. A
second nomination is expected at any time. A new Board majority
could overrule the Board's D.R Horton and Murphy
Oil decisions while these cases are pending.
What if the NLRB abandons its D.R. Horton and
Murphy Oil decisions prior to the Supreme Court's
decision in these cases? Will the Supreme Court dismiss these
appeals as moot? That's unlikely due to the procedural
posture of two of the three cases.
As a reminder, one of the cases on appeal—the Fifth
Circuit's decision in Murphy Oil—involved that
Court of Appeals's direct review of an NLRB order finding an
employer had engaged in an unfair labor practice under the NLRA by
maintaining an individual arbitration agreement. If the Board
changes its law on class action waivers, the Board could
potentially ask the Court to remand the case to the Board for
reconsideration.
Unlike the decision in Murphy Oil, however, the Seventh
and Ninth Circuit decisions in Lewis and Morris
are not appeals from Board decisions. They don't involve Board
proceedings at all. Instead, those two cases are appeals under the
FAA from district court orders ruling on employers' motions to
compel individual arbitration. In their decisions, the Seventh and
Ninth Circuits directly interpreted Section 7 of the NLRA and
concluded it unambiguously grants employees a right to invoke
collective procedures in litigation. Those two courts did not
simply defer to the Board and follow its lead; instead, they held
the NLRA itself compelled their decisions. In essence, the Seventh
and Ninth Circuits held the NLRA bans class action waivers,
regardless of how the Board interprets Section 7. Therefore, if a
new Board majority overturns the Board's D.R.
Horton/Murphy Oil precedent, the Supreme Court will
likely still have to review the Seventh and Ninth Circuit's
decisions.
In the meantime, the Solicitor General's switching sides
is—from employers' perspective—a step in the right
direction.
