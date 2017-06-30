The "plan" unveiled by the Trump administration in
late April to repeal the federal estate tax was a broadly vague
outline of tax reform goals. The proposed changes did not mention
the federal gift tax or generation skipping tax which are part of
the unified transfer tax system along with the estate tax. The
President has suggested that an alternative system may be to tax
any appreciation, or increase in the value of an asset over time,
for estate assets that exceed a generous exemption amount at
capital gain tax rates. However, if the past is any guide to the
future when it comes to tax reform, proposed legislation has a way
of being significantly altered by the legislative process, so what
is being floated now may end up being very different once a new law
is on the books.
Regardless of whether the federal estate is repealed, estate
planning for tax purposes remains important for many. First, the
federal estate tax has a way of reappearing depending on the
political winds in Washington. Second, the estate and inheritance
tax exists at the state level in many states. For example,
Massachusetts has a $1 million state estate tax exemption, Rhode
Island has a $1.5 million exemption and Connecticut has a $2
million exemption.
There are also non-tax reasons that make estate planning
critical. Deciding how assets should pass to one's heirs is one
major reason, to prevent the state from deciding how and to whom
assets are distributed when there is no will by the deceased in
place. Estate planning remains vital for families with minor
children as well as families with a disabled child. Preservation
and management of family wealth is another reason estate planning
remains relevant.
In these uncertain times, estate planning continues to be an
important part of many families' planning for the future.
Potential repeal of the federal estate tax is only one facet of
comprehensive wealth and estate planning.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
